Sidney Fougy watches Madison Township’s board of trustees vote to appoint her as a temporary zoning and fiscal officer until a full-time zoning officer is hired. Zoning officer applications are open through Sept. 6 and part-time fiscal officer assistant applications are open through Sept. 19.

 Grace McCormick, Reporter

MADISON TOWNSHIP -- Madison Township’s Trustees hired Sidney Fougy, member of the Township Zoning Commission, as a temporary zoning and fiscal officer on Monday night.

The appointment came at a special meeting. She will be paid at a rate of $12 per permit until a full-time zoning officer is hired.

