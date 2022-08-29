Sidney Fougy watches Madison Township’s board of trustees vote to appoint her as a temporary zoning and fiscal officer until a full-time zoning officer is hired. Zoning officer applications are open through Sept. 6 and part-time fiscal officer assistant applications are open through Sept. 19.
MADISON TOWNSHIP -- Madison Township’s Trustees hired Sidney Fougy, member of the Township Zoning Commission, as a temporary zoning and fiscal officer on Monday night.
The appointment came at a special meeting. She will be paid at a rate of $12 per permit until a full-time zoning officer is hired.
Fougy will be placed on temporary leave from the zoning commission while she’s the active zoning officer, according to Trustee Jim Houser.
Trustee Catherine Swank said Madison Township needs someone in this position because trustees can’t directly handle the township’s money. If Fiscal Officer Leanna Rhodes is on vacation or can’t come into work, Swank said the township needs someone to handle payroll and paid-time-off requests for township employees.
“It’s for backup purposes for somebody to learn this fiscal officer position,” Rhodes said. “If something were to happen where I was not able to do this job, then we’d need somebody to know how to do the basic important functions of this job like payroll and paying the bills.”
Rhodes said the temporary position will include about 10 hours of work per week and possibly more during audits and budget drafting.
The board also voted to edit its remaining 2022 budget to pay for an increase in natural gas cost per cubic foot. Rhodes said the cost per cubic foot in this month’s natural gas bill was 40% higher than cost per cubic foot last August.
The board allocated more than $2,800 from the general, roads and bridges and fire district funds toward natural gas funds through the end of the calendar year. Rhodes said the reallocation won’t affect any road repairs already in progress.
Trustees also approved a renewal of the township’s contract withRumpke Waste & Recycling through Aug. 31, 2023. Rhodes said service rates are increasing 5% starting Sept. 1, which will cost the township about $22 additional per month.
Houser said theRichland Soil and Water Conservation District will be monitoring the township’s storm drains by putting a green dye in the system over the next year, so residents shouldn’t panic if they see storm drains are tinted green.
The Madison Township trustees are still looking for a full-time zoning officer, as well as a part-time fiscal officer assistant. Applications for zoning officer can be dropped off at the township office on Expressview Drive by Sept. 6 and applications for fiscal officer assistant can be dropped off through Sept. 19.
If any residents have questions about the zoning officer application or are interested in serving on the zoning commission or Board of Appeals, they can call 419-589-5544.
Requests to serve on the zoning boards can be mailed and addressed to the Board of Madison Township Trustees, P.O. Box 2206, Mansfield, Ohio 44905.