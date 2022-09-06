MADISON TOWNSHIP -- Madison Township’s Trustees approved the purchase of a used ambulance at Tuesday night's meeting.
Fire Chief Ken Justus previously received approval to pay a $1,000 retainer for the ambulance located in New Jersey. The fire department will pay about $44,000 out of its current motor vehicle fund for the ambulance.
Justus' request to spend $7,725 on new turnout gear that firefighters wear to respond to calls was also approved.
Trustees celebrated road repairs on Old Bowman Street Road and Madison Avenue.
“The paved roads that we’ve done this year, they worked out great,” Trustee Tom Craft said. “We’ll see what they look like next spring, but as of now, they’re beautiful.”
Before winter snow comes, trustees said they hope to drive around the township to confirm what streets need to be patched and sealed to keep them safe for driving.
Residents attending the township meeting said Lehigh Avenue and Dresden Adamsville Road need repaired, which weren’t listed on the township’s list ofscheduled road repairsreleased in July.
Craft said trustees still have American Rescue Plan Act funds to use for future road repairs.
September 6 was the deadline to submit applications for the township’s full-time zoning officer position. Trustee Jim Houser said the trustees received two applications, one from Sidney Fouty, who is writing permits as the temporary zoning officer.
Houser also reminded residents of the Eastview allotment about the informational meeting on a possible lighting district scheduled for Sept. 19 at 5:30 p.m.
The trustees are finishing the recertification process on 10 lighting districts.
Madison Township Trustees are still accepting applications fora fiscal officer assistant through Sept. 19 and are looking for residents to serve on theTownship Zoning Commission and Board of Appeals.
Those interested can call 419-589-5544 and address letters to the Board of Madison Township Trustees, P.O. Box 2206, Mansfield, Ohio 44905.