Madison Township Fire Chief Ken Justus talks with trustees after their meeting Sept. 6. Trustees approved the purchase of a used ambulance and new response gear for firefighters.

 Grace McCormick, Reporter

MADISON TOWNSHIP -- Madison Township’s Trustees approved the purchase of a used ambulance at Tuesday night's meeting.

Fire Chief Ken Justus previously received approval to pay a $1,000 retainer for the ambulance located in New Jersey. The fire department will pay about $44,000 out of its current motor vehicle fund for the ambulance.

