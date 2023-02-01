Madison Middle School sign
Larry Phillips, Managing Editor

MADISON TWP — A 12-year-old boy was suspended from Madison Middle School after he made a “kill list” with the names of five other students on a school computer.

According to a report from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, the boy typed the list and showed it to some students “a few days later.”

