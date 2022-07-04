MADISON TOWNSHIP -- Frequently, a military branch will send us a photo about a local young person serving in a far-flung location.
Less often, we're able to reach that specific individual and ask about their duty.
We were in luck last week, when the forces came together for us to touch base with Madison graduate Chaise Lunsford, a Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) 3rd Class. Lunsford is aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) in the Atlantic Ocean.
So, we fired off a quick series of questions to Lunsford, and here's what he had to say about his Navy experience to date:
RICHLAND SOURCE: Can you tell us your age and where you attended school here?
CHAISE LUNSFORD: My age is 23. I graduated from Madison Comprehensive High School in 2017.
RS: Why the Navy?
CL: The reason for me joining the service is because I grew up as a military kid.
My dad retired from the Air Force, and after growing up and seeing how the military treats people in the service, not only did I gain more respect and see my dad as the hero he is for going through everything he did in the Air Force to support his family and our country, but I also gained so much more respect for everyone who is willing to join the service, put their lives on the line, and protect our country.
I joined the Navy in order to get a good start in life and in the process of doing that I also have the perfect opportunity to travel the world and experience different cultures and lifestyles while earning money and enjoying the benefits and opportunities the Navy has to offer!
RS: What's been your favorite job so far?
CL: My favorite assignment to date is when I had to rewire an electrical control panel due to a lot of components that got fried over time, and turning it on and having it work the first time.
It just felt really satisfying to have that accomplishment of fixing something. Then, later in deployment, I received an award from the Admiral which gives you the feeling like you are making an impact in the Navy by being a good worker and really gets you motivated to do better!
RS: What's your goal for the future?
CL: My ambitions for the future in the service is to obtain my bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering, become an officer in the Navy (not sure on what kind of office yet still looking around at different programs) and then hopefully end up retiring and living a comfortable life!
RS: What would you like to do at the end of your military career?
CL: After I leave the service I want to purchase a house in Florida (due to being stationed here I grew to love the state and the people, but Ohio will always be home to me), and find a good job, maybe working as a power plant console operator.
I just want to live a nice comfortable life with whoever might end up showing up in my life to share it all with in the future.
RS: Anything you'd like to add we didn't ask you about specifically?
CL: To my family, I want to thank them for being the best parents a son could ever ask for. I know I definitely was not the easiest kid to raise, but I am really thankful for all the love and support my mom and dad have shown me my entire life. I really am lucky to have them in my life.
To my brother Harrison, you are and will always be my best friend and I can’t wait to see where life takes you as you finish up your degree in mechanical engineering.
I would like to thank everyone who has shown me love and support in my 2021-2022 deployment. My first deployment is coming to an end. It wasn’t easy being away from home but I got to experience so many different countries and couldn’t be happier and I am so grateful with the opportunity I was given in life!