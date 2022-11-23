Madison Fire Department to hold 'Fill the Ambulance' drive Special to Richland Source Nov 23, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email One of the Madison Twp. Fire Department's ambulances Submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON TOWNSHIP -- The Madison Twp. Fire Department will be collecting clothing and gifts for people in need in December.An ambulance will be parked at the Mansfield Baptist Temple at 752 N. Stewart Rd. for clothing, gifts and food collection.The drive for new clothing and gifts will be Dec. 4 from noon to 6 p.m. The food drive will be Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.Fire Chief Ken Justus invites Madison residents, or anyone willing to help, to donate items during the drive hours.The Mansfield Baptist Temple will be helping the fire department collect and distribute the items. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ambulance Fire Department Social Services Gift Drive Mansfield Baptist Temple Clothing Madison Fire Department Madison Trending Two children from Caledonia die when minivan crashes into pond Former Kingsgate Cinema to be torn down as negotiations continue with Iron Pony Big Buckeye: Lexington graduate Cade Stover semifinalist for national TE award Anthony "Tony" Michael Meckes Fugitives sought for sex charges, child endangering and felonious assault Renaissance Theatre honors magnanimous past board chair with dedication of "The Rand Smith Auditorium" ODOT: Second lane of traffic will open on U.S. 30 westbound 16 horses, other animals in 'pretty bad' shape being rescued from Ashland County farm Ashland knocks out Notre Dame in playoff opener Loudonville men involved in fatal Holmes County crash Friday morning Obituaries Laura Mladineo Bel Harfman Jack Conrad Daum Janet Coffin (Day) Wade Lanna D Whited Wallace See More