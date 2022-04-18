MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP – A Loudonville man was killed and two other people hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Ashland County on Monday afternoon, according to the Ashland Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
William E. Rutherford, 51, from Loudonville, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene, the Patrol reported.
Sean Timothy Cabrera, 24, also of Loudonville, was a passenger in the vehicle with Rutherford and sustained serious injuries.
A 16-year-old Mansfield teen driving a 1982 Chevrolet Pick-Up Truck sustained non-life threatening injuries.
The two survivors of the crash were transported to Ohio Health Mansfield via ground transport.
Troopers say the incident occurred on State Route 60 near Mile Post 14 at approximately 3:27 p.m.
According to the Patrol report, the truck was northbound on State Route 60 when it drove left of center into the southbound lanes, striking a 2002 Ford Taurus, driven by Rutherford.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the crash scene by the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, Ashland Fire and EMS, Hayesville Vermillion Fire and EMS and the Ohio Department of Transportation.