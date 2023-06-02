Linda Frary

Richland County Clerk of Courts Linda Frary (Richland County photo)

MANSFIELD -- Linda Frary has been the face of the Richland County Clerk of Courts for nearly two decades, winning five different four-year terms in office.

The long-time elected official, who first won office in 2004 by toppling incumbent Phil Scott, announced Friday she is retiring June 30 after recently being diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), commonly known as Lou Gehrig's Disease.

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"