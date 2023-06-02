MANSFIELD -- Linda Frary has been the face of the Richland County Clerk of Courts for nearly two decades, winning five different four-year terms in office.
The long-time elected official, who first won office in 2004 by toppling incumbent Phil Scott, announced Friday she is retiring June 30 after recently being diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), commonly known as Lou Gehrig's Disease.
"I want to thank the residents of Richland County for their faith and trust over the past 19 years," Frary said in a written statement.
She thanked also the "many elected officials and public employees with whom I've worked with and relied upon, including township trustees and fiscal officers, county central services, maintenance department, the law library and members of the local bar association.
"I am also grateful to my staff for their tireless service to our community, especially my Chief Deputy Clerk Denise Ruhl, whom I appointed in 2005," Frary said.
After winning the seat in 2004, Frary was re-elected in 2008, winning 58 percent of the vote in the November general election. She was unopposed in 2012, 2016 and 2020.
Prior to her election, Frary was the court administrator for the General Division of the Richland County Court of Common Pleas, serving Judge James D. Henson, Judge James DeWeese and Magistrate Garry Dalbey from 1996 to 2001.
A Republican, Frary also worked directly for Henson from 2001 to 2004.
“Lin has been an integral part of the Richland County Court system for almost three decades and a loyal member of the Richland County Republican Party," said state Rep. Marilyn John, chair of the local GOP.
"Having worked with her as a (Richland) County commissioner, I know very well Lin’s dedication to the constituents of Richland County and thank her for her service. Our prayers continue for her and her family as they deal with her health concerns,” John said.
The local Republican Party Central Committee will pick a successor for Frary, according to John. That decision must be made between five and 45 days after the effective date of the retirement.
