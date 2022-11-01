stock photo of sleeping stray cat.jpg

ONTARIO — Susan Burkhart does not run an animal shelter. But that doesn’t stop people from calling her veterinary practice to ask if they take stray cats.

“The cat problem around here is really bad,” said Burkhart, a veterinarian and the founder of the Animal Medical Center of Ontario.

4 Leaf Rover will have a low cost spay and neuter clinic for cats on Nov. 6. Reservations are full, but the clinic will accept walk-ins depending on cancellations. 
Veterinarian Susan Burkhart perform surgery at her practice in Ontario. 

