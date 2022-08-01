MANSFIELD -- The METRICH Enforcement Unit will partner with Avita Ontario Hospital and local law enforcement agencies to present a community Prescription Take Back event.
The event is sponsored by the Mansfield Division of Police, Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Ontario Police Department, Bellville Police Department, Shelby Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Butler Police Department, Recovery Ohio, Richland Public Health, Community Action for Capable Youth (CACY) and the Richland County Mental Health & Recovery Services Board.
Pills will be the only form accepted (no sharps, plastics or liquids.) It will be helpful to put the pills that will be disposed into a plastic bag or Ziplock bag prior to coming to the collection site.
This is only for household unused or expired medications -- no pharmacies, businesses, pharmaceutical sales reps, etc.
There will be only one location for this prescription drug drop off event -- Avita Ontario Hospital, 715 Richland Mall, Ontario, in the parking lot (signage will be posted) and will be open from noon to 7 p.m. both dates.
For more information, call Mansfield police Lt. Steve Blust at 419-755-9677.
Support Our Journalism
Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region. Help make free, local, independent journalism sustainable by becoming a Source Member.