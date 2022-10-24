Gay Woodward

Gay Woodward receives the Hometown Hero award from Lauren Brown, local Modern Woodmen volunteer leader.

MANSFIELD -- Local volunteer Gay Woodward, of Mansfield, was recently recognized for countless hours of service to the community during a Modern Woodmen of America member event on Oct. 19.

Woodward was honored through Modern Woodmen’s Hometown Hero Program for for her countless hours of volunteering at the Humane Society by walking the dogs and various other duties. She was so honored to be the recipient that she was in tears.

