MANSFIELD -- Local volunteer Gay Woodward, of Mansfield, was recently recognized for countless hours of service to the community during a Modern Woodmen of America member event on Oct. 19.
Woodward was honored through Modern Woodmen’s Hometown Hero Program for for her countless hours of volunteering at the Humane Society by walking the dogs and various other duties. She was so honored to be the recipient that she was in tears.
As part of the Hometown Hero Program, members of the Mansfield Modern Woodmen 12264 presented Woodward with a certificate and a $100 award grant to be donated to the charitable organization of the honoree’s choice. Woodward selected Richland County Humane Society to receive the donation.
“Volunteers form the foundation of a strong community,” says Lauren Brown, local Modern Woodmen volunteer leader. “Modern Woodmen’s Hometown Hero Program gives us the chance to thank those who selflessly give their time to make the world a better place.”
Coordinated by local Modern Woodmen members, the fraternal financial services organization’s Summit chapters, chapters and youth service clubs provide opportunities for members to take part in social and educational activities and volunteer projects to meet local needs.
For more information or to get involved, contact Lauren Brown, financial representative for Modern Woodmen of America at 419-775-5272 / Lauren.D.Brown@mwarep.org.
As a tax-exempt fraternal benefit society, Modern Woodmen sells life insurance, annuity and investment* products not to benefit stockholders but to improve quality of life for its members, their families and their communities. This is accomplished through social, charitable and volunteer activities.
Annually, Modern Woodmen and its members provide nearly $20 million and over 400,000 volunteer hours for community projects nationwide.