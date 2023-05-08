Drug Court Graduation
Judge Brent Robinson with Richland County Common Pleas Court congratulated 12 graduates of the county's drug court program May 10, 2018.

 By Brittany Schock, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD -- In recognition of "National Drug Court Month," the Richland County Substance Abuse Treatment Court will hold a graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 11, at the Life Celebration Center on South Main Street, at 3:30 p.m.

Approximately 10 men and women are expected to receive recognition for being clean and sober. complying with all conditions of Drug Court and completing all requirements of Drug Court to successfully graduate and be released from court supervision.