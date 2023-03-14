MANSFIELD — Authorities are asking for the public's help in tracking the Fugitives of the Week list as compiled by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.
What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.
1 of 4
Rafael Martinez
Rafael Martinez, 38, is 5-foot-8, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is wanted by the U.S Marshals Service and Richland County Sheriff’s Office and Adult Parole Authority for a bond violation on the original charge of trafficking in fentanyl, first- and second-degree aggravated trafficking in drugs, and a parole violation on the original charge of first-degree felony rape. Officials say he has ties to the Cleveland area.
Clarence Webb, 60, is 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is sought by the U.S Marshals Service and Richland County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated possession of drugs. Officials say Webb has ties to Mansfield area.
Jaleeka Burton, 27, is 5-foot-4, 147 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She is sought by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated possession of drugs. Officials say Burton has ties to the Mansfield area.
Richard Kiser, 56, is 5-foot-7, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted by the Richland County Sheriff's Office for failure to provide change of address as sex offender. He has ties to the Mansfield, New Philadelphia, Conneaut, Bergholz, Lawrenceburg, Tenn.
Rafael Martinez, 38, is 5-foot-8, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is wanted by the U.S Marshals Service and Richland County Sheriff’s Office and Adult Parole Authority for a bond violation on the original charge of trafficking in fentanyl, first- and second-degree aggravated trafficking in drugs, and a parole violation on the original charge of first-degree felony rape. Officials say he has ties to the Cleveland area.
Clarence Webb
Clarence Webb, 60, is 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is sought by the U.S Marshals Service and Richland County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated possession of drugs. Officials say Webb has ties to Mansfield area.
Jaleeka Burton
Jaleeka Burton, 27, is 5-foot-4, 147 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She is sought by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated possession of drugs. Officials say Burton has ties to the Mansfield area.
Richard Kiser
Richard Kiser, 56, is 5-foot-7, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted by the Richland County Sheriff's Office for failure to provide change of address as sex offender. He has ties to the Mansfield, New Philadelphia, Conneaut, Bergholz, Lawrenceburg, Tenn.
Rafael Martinez, 38, is 5-foot-8, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is wanted by the U.S Marshals Service and Richland County Sheriff’s Office and Adult Parole Authority for a bond violation on the original charge of trafficking in fentanyl, first- and second-degree aggravated trafficking in drugs, and a parole violation on the original charge of first-degree felony rape. Officials say he has ties to the Cleveland area.
Clarence Webb, 60, is 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is sought by the U.S Marshals Service and Richland County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated possession of drugs. Officials say Webb has ties to Mansfield area.
Jaleeka Burton, 27, is 5-foot-4, 147 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She is sought by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated possession of drugs. Officials say Burton has ties to the Mansfield area.
Richard Kiser, 56, is 5-foot-7, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted by the Richland County Sheriff's Office for failure to provide change of address as sex offender. He has ties to the Mansfield, New Philadelphia, Conneaut, Bergholz, Lawrenceburg, Tenn.
Reward money is available for information directly leading to an arrest.
Anyone with information concerning any of these fugitives can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force office at 419-774-3565 or the tip line at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833) or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.
People also can text the keyword "WANTED" and send a tip to 847411.