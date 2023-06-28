smoky haze

Haze is in the forecast through Thursday due to Canadian wildfire smoke.

 By Katie Ellington Serrao, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD — Smoke from out-of-control Canadian wildfires is once again making its way south. 

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued a statewide Air Quality Advisory through the end of Wednesday, advising residents to stay indoors as much as possible. 

@weatherchannel Smoke from wildfires in Canada has engulfed parts of the Midwest. Meteorologist Ari Sarsalari explains what’s happening. #TheWeatherChannel #fyp #WeatherChannel #weathertok #meteorology #ilearnedontiktok #learnontiktok #smoke #midwest #airquality #weatherpatterns ♬ original sound - The Weather Channel

Tags