AQI is counted on scale of 0 to 500. Anything below 100 is classified as "acceptable." A figure between 101 to 150 is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups; 151 and above is unhealthy for everyone.
Once an index reaches at least 301, the air is designated to be hazardous.
As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, Mansfield had an air quality index of 198, according to AirNow. A sensor in Bellville rated the air quality there at 185.
The Ohio EPA expects the Air Quality Index to remain above 100 for the rest of Wednesday. The National Weather Service in Cleveland has forecasted "areas of smoke" across the county through Thursday night.
Residents are advised to stay inside as much as possible, avoid strenuous outdoor activity and refrain from burning wood or trash or using gas-powered lawn mowers.
Exposure to air pollution can cause negative health effects like coughing, wheezing, headache, fatigue, a runny nose and irritation of the eyes, nose and throat.
More serious symptoms may include dizziness, chest pains, a severe cough, shortness of breath, wheezing, asthma attacks and heart palpitations. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should contact their health care provider or seek medical attention.
Some people are at a higher risk of health problems due to poor air quality, including seniors, infants and young children, people who are pregnant and people with chronic health conditions like cancer, diabetes, lung disease or heart conditions.
Where is this smoke coming from?
CBS News reported Tuesday that Canada is experiencing its most destructive wildfire season on record.
Having a period of increased wildfires isn't uncommon in Canada; wildfire season typically lasts from May to October. But this year, blazes have been harder to control and lead to evacuations and decreased air quality in Canada and the United States.
In a TikTok video for The Weather Channel, meteorologist Ari Sarsalari said atmospheric conditions are pulling the smoke towards the Great Lakes region.
"We've got this area of low pressure that's sitting over the Eastern Great Leakes that spins counterclockwise and the flow's pretty strong around it, so it's been basically dragging all the smoke in from those fires in Eastern Canada," Sarsalari said.
Wildfire smoke is comprised of numerous pollutants, but the one that poses the greatest threat to human health is particulate matter, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency.
This is because particulate matter is so small it can easily enter the nose and throat and travel to the lungs. The smallest particulate matter, P.M2.5, is a primary pollutant emitted by wildfire smoke and particularly dangerous to human health.
While wildfires are a natural part of the forest ecosystem and have some benefits, this year's wildfires have been more prolific and devastating than previous years.
According to Canada's Natural Resources Department, "wildland fires" across the nation have consumed an average of 2.5 million hectacres a year since 1990. Each year over the last 25 years, about 7,300 forest fires have occurred.
The CIFFC's website states that as of Tuesday, there have been 2,988 fires to date and 8 million hectacres burned.
Canada's wildfire season typically peaks in late July or August, according to Reuters.