U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, back in Richland County, remains on the attack:
https://www.richlandsource.com/news/elections/u-s-rep-jim-jordan-back-in-richland-county-remains-on-the-attack/article_accf541a-bb8e-11ec-bacc-db98d4f6558e.html
Gerald Robert Stanger:
https://www.richlandsource.com/obituaries/gerald-robert-stanger/article_2af7e202-bc30-11ec-bc84-5b0195588370.html
Jim Jordan has spent his political career doing what he did as a high school and college wrestling champion -- attack. He’s represented Ohio's sprawling 4th District since 2006, which will once again include Richland County and recently spoke at the annual Richland County Republican Party Lincoln Day Dinner.
During Wednesday’s Richland County Republican Party Lincoln Day Dinner at the Kingwood Center Gardens in Mansfield Jim Jordan told an audience how wrestling taught him to always be on the offense. He aims to have the same attitude in politics.
The 58-year-old congressman is a Champaign County resident, and has represented Ohio's sprawling 4th District since 2006. The newly configured, conservative district will once again include Richland County, as well as Ashland County.
Jordan is unopposed on the May 3 primary ballot and will compete in November against one of two Democratic challengers -- Jeffrey Sites or Tamie Wilson. He’s currently the ranking minority member on the House Judiciary Committee and the Oversight Committee.
He will likely chair the judiciary panel if Republicans regain control of the House in November and he wins re-election.
But his right-leaning political positions, including his continued support of former President Donald Trump, have earned him countless enemies on the left in the Democratic Party. It's also made Jordan a target by the House and Senate.
And on Wednesday, Jordan's 35-minute speech hit conservative high notes in a county Trump won easily in 2016 and 2020, including Dr. Anthony Fauci and the COVID-19 response. Jordan also argued that Democrats are out of touch with most of the country and that our 1st Amendment freedoms are under assault. But despite the current challenges, Jordan said the United States is still the greatest country in the world.
He finished his speech by talking about the fact it only took America 66 years to go from the Wright brothers flying in the first airplane to landing and walking on the moon. In his eyes, no other country has ever done anything close to that.
Shelby's Tim Ginter has history with Ohio House
Now, some local history. Did you know that Shelby native, Timothy Ginter, is the Speaker Pro Tempore of the Ohio House of Representatives?
He has served in the House of Representatives since 2015, representing District 5. Ginter is an ordained minister, and has also worked in various other occupations. He ran against Jason Wilson in 2008 for the Ohio Senate, but lost.
In 2014, Ginter replaced Craig Newbold as the Republican candidate for state representative in the 5th district and went on to defeat incumbent Democrat Nick Barborak in the 2014 general election with 59% of the vote.
He is a member of the Ohio Farm Bureau, Buckeye Firearms Association, and currently serves as an appointed member of the Ohio Commission on Fatherhood.
Hip Hop Night at Newsroom After Hours
Now, we’d like to take a moment to highlight an event that you should know about...
Tonight is our Hip Hop Night at our Newsroom After Hours. Free food, free beer, and a free show featuring Dotti Lyne, The Deimos, Yung 23, The Afronauts, and Henry Rich. Doors open at 6:30pm. Bring your friends! Here’s Dotti Lyne singing his song “Long Day.”
Gerald Robert Stanger
Finally, we’d like to take a moment to remember Gerald Robert Stanger. Gerald was a soft-spoken man with a smile and laugh that endeared him to those who knew him.
He was born in 1942 in Perrysville and graduated from Loudonville High School. He was a member of the FFA and a lifelong farmer. In 1966 he married his sweetheart Ruth, who he lovingly referred to as Mother Nature.
Together they worked the family farm and tended a garden that they generously shared. Gerald was a National Guard member for six years and worked at the Flxible Company. He worked at the General Motors, Ontario plant for 36 years before retiring.
He is survived by his wife, their 4 children, 8 grandchildren, 2 great-grandsons, several brothers and sisters-in-law; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Thank you for taking a moment with us to remember and celebrate Gerald’s life.