Economic development study aims increase funding for infrastructure
Local officials are working on a U.S. 30 corridor study that combines Richland, Ashland, Crawford & Wyandot counties. Now, they want the public's input as well.
Barrett Thomas understands economic development. It's his career and his passion at the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development. But he doesn't begin to claim to have all the good ideas. Now he and others involved with the U.S. Corridor Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy, or C.E.D.S for short, wants public input into a project aimed at creating a regional plan.
What exactly is a CEDS? Well, it’s required for programs funded by the federal Economic Development Administration. It's the kind of plan that can create a flow of money for infrastructure like roads, water, sewer and electricity.
It's also the kind of plan that can be shown to companies looking to locate a facility in the region. And it's the first time Richland County has been involved in such an effort since 2012. In short, there likely wouldn’t be any EDA funding without this CEDS.
At the moment the members of the five-member CEDS strategy committee are Thomas; Aaron Pauly, the economic development coordinator for Grow Ashland; Gary Frankhouse, the economic development director for the Crawford Partnership; and Erin Stine, the community development director for Crawford Partnership. The group has also worked with a community advisory committee of more than 45 public officials and private industry representatives.
Together, they looked at the key strengths and weaknesses of the region. Thomas said three of the biggest strengths are U.S. 30, market similarities, and cooperation. U.S. 30, specifically, is key to the region's success. Thomas also noted that it’s a huge underutilized asset.
The study also identifies perceived weaknesses, including outward migration, an aging workforce and the inability to attract younger skilled workers; low entry-level wages; inequitable access to broadband; lack of retail shopping and dining options; and lack of investment in technology infrastructure.
It also pointed to a lack of political leadership and pipeline for future leaders; lack of affordable housing; and lack of diverse populations.
As a solution - the study includes a vision statement that identifies the corridor as a "well-connected resource hub with a forward-thinking and collaborative culture that is home to a growing well-skilled workforce, diversified and competitive-wage employment base, and high quality of place that drives job creation, talent attraction, and revenue generation."
Thomas also stressed that cooperation among leaders throughout the corridor will be key to achieving any of their goals.
Bad Bishop Brown had a Galion background
Next, some local history. Did you know that Galion resident William Montgomery Brown, sometimes called "Bad Bishop" Brown, was an Episcopal clergyman and author?
Brown was consecrated a bishop of the Episcopal Church, but is best remembered as the first Episcopal bishop to be tried for heresy since the Reformation, and the first of any creed in America to be deposed for heretical teachings. He later became a bishop in the Old Catholic Church.
Local fabrication company might buy 9 acres near Lahm Regional Airport
Next, A local fabrication company wants to buy almost nine acres in the Reid Industrial Park near Lahm Regional Airport. It’s a move that could free up space for another firm hoping to expand.
And City Council is scheduled to vote tonight on the sale to Mike Carroll, owner of MTC Holdings, LLC, and Carroll Fabrication, 95 Ohio Brass Road in Mansfield.
Carroll will pay $22,500 for the land in the industrial park located immediately northwest of the airport and plans to build about a 10,000-square foot manufacturing facility on the otherwise-wooded lot.
Tim Bowersock, the city's economic development director, said Carroll plans to sell his current facility at the former Ohio Brass Company on the city's near north side.
Eugene Patton
Finally, we’d like to take a moment to remember Eugene Patton of Mansfield. Gene was born in 1931 in Crestline. He was an avid fisherman. Gene retired from Empire Detroit Steel as a crane operator and was the owner of Patton’s Expressway Auto Parts. He spent his summers in Ohio and winters in Florida since retirement.
He is survived by his wife, his children, numerous grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and his step children. Thank you for taking a moment with us today to remember and celebrate Gene’s life.