Richland County commissioners hope to make 'substantial contribution' to NECIC community center:
https://www.richlandsource.com/business/community_development/richland-county-commissioners-hope-to-make-substantial-contribution-to-necic-community-center/article_66119e10-b1c6-11ec-b4fc-67a0a0234fa1.html?block_id=1098581&fbclid=IwAR1IlaAX_oZWlP17YJEWjPsP1vC1xZ71twm-sXzMaCeXkPuSO57FNzRFszw
Ashland County Sheriff deputies hospitalized after exposure to suspected fentanyl:
https://www.ashlandsource.com/news/ashland-county-sheriff-deputies-hospitalized-after-exposure-to-suspected-fentanyl/article_1dcf2dd2-b457-11ec-9773-4fbb9ea24351.html
Betty Erdenberger:
https://www.richlandsource.com/obituaries/betty-erdenberger/article_bdd3a2ac-b116-11ec-a224-d7d2caf3a14e.html
Richland County Commissioners discuss $8 million NECIC center
Richland County commissioners are considering a "substantial" contribution to a planned $8 million community center on the city's north side. Last week, Richland County commissioners said that they’re considering a "substantial" contribution to a planned $8 million community center on the city's north side.
Just a day earlier The North End Community Improvement Collaborative unveiled plans for the center during their annual meeting.
There’s been no such facility on the city's north side since the Ocie Hill Community Center was closed in 2020. NECIC bought the Springmill Street property last summer. It was formerly the Imani Activity and Events Center.
NECIC founder and Executive Director Deanna West-Torrence explained that they’re looking to create a space where people can experience a sense of belonging, where people can master skills, where people can learn things that gain independence and learn to be generous with the community.
The first floor of the center will include a community room and kitchen, art gallery, gymnasium, theater, three-lane lap pool and vocational classroom. The second floor will feature educational classrooms, an eSports lab, podcast studio, recording studio, computer lab and two art studios.
And the third floor will contain leasable space for businesses. That will help generate income for the NECIC and provide a space for businesses in the community.
To support this, commissioners are looking at a several million dollar commitment. That would likely come from ARPA funds - Richland County has received $23.5 million in ARPA funding so far. But Richland County Commissioner Tony Vero explained that any contribution would be contingent on whether or not the project meets ARPA guidelines.
He also said it would depend on NECIC, in conjunction with the City of Mansfield and other investors, to secure funding for the full project. Vero says we have a long way to go, but there is interest in participating by way of rescue plan act dollars.
2 Ashland County deputies hospitalized
Next, from Ashland Source: Two Ashland County Sheriff deputies were hospitalized after appearing to have reactions to suspected fentanyl that was concealed in a woman's bra on Monday. The deputies were reportedly exposed to the drug when Ashland police transported a 37-year-old woman to Ashland County Jail.
According to a news release issued by the sheriff's office… Ashland police prepared themselves with gloves and masks… and that during the search, a baggie of white substance was found in the suspect's bra. As deputies pulled the bag out, it tore open.
The deputies, whom jail staff declined to identify, were administered doses of Narcan, a drug used to reverse the effects of opioid overdoses, after showing "overdose reactions."
They are expected to be released from the hospital later Monday. The suspect was also transported to the hospital, though she herself did not show any signs of being affected by the suspected fentanyl and was subsequently returned to jail. She has not been charged, according to police and court records.
Mount Vernon's Old Hoss Ardner made it to the major leagues in Cleveland
Next, some local history. Did you know that Mount Vernon native, Joseph "Old Hoss" Ardner, was a right-handed second baseman in Major League Baseball?
He played two non-consecutive seasons for Cleveland teams - the Cleveland Blues in 1884 and the Cleveland Spiders in 1890. He had 88 hits and 39 runs batted in.
Betty Erdenberger
Finally, we’d like to take a moment to remember Betty Erdenberger of Bellville.
Betty was born in 1942 and eventually moved to Lucas where she graduated from high school. She then began working at the wig shop in the mall, and later in the office for an orthopedic surgeon. She continued to work her way up through jobs in medical offices.
Betty finally found her home at Anesthesia Associates as the Office Administrator, where she stayed for more than 28 years, until she retired in the summer of 2019.
To Betty, it was not just a job, it was her family, and she loved the work and the people. Betty and Mark were married in 1988. She was a loving wife and she always took excellent care of Mark over the years. When Betty’s health began to decline, Mark took care of her and was by her side as the Alzheimer’s progressed.
Betty lived a full life as a wonderful mother, wife, homemaker and devoted worker. She always kept a pristine home and was an amazing cook! She loved cooking for her friends and family almost as much as they loved eating her delicious food. Most of all, Betty loved her family deeply and was happiest when she was with them.
Betty is survived by her husband, daughters, stepdaughters, sister, brother-in-law, 5 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. Thank you for taking a moment with us today to remember and celebrate Betty’s life.