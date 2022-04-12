Richland County gets best financial rating ever from Moody's Investor Service:
Richland County man catches 4th-largest bluegill in Michigan in 2021:
Patricia Ann Denney:
Richland County government's financial picture continues to improve, according to Moody's Investor Service. In fact, they recently gave the county its highest-ever rating. County commissioners are scheduled to meet with Auditor Pat Dropsey today to talk about the improved rating, which moved one notch above the previous "A1" rating.
Moody's is a global company that rates fixed-income debt securities and assigns ratings. And high ratings can lead to lower interest rates when bonds are needed to fund projects.
Commissioner Tony Vero said they’re quite pleased with the rating, which was in large part given because of Richland County’s strong financial position, large and growing tax base, and low debt burden.
Vero also pointed out that the county has reduced its total debt by one third since 2017, when he and Commissioner Darrell Banks joined now-state Rep. Marilyn John on the three-person county governing board.
And this reduction in debt came at no sales-tax increase to taxpayers. So what else does this rating show us? Well, according to Moody's, the county's credit strengths are balanced against the county's below average socioeconomic profile and above-average pension burden.
The company said the county's strong financial performance is supported by sales tax revenue that proved to be resilient during the pandemic.
But Moody’s also said it expects long-term local growth will be constrained by the county's population size and labor market trends. Though the county grew by 0.4 percent between 2010 and 2020, it remains down from a high in 1980. The county's workforce did shrink by about 8 percent during the last decade. Still, the county unemployment rate improved to 5.3 percent as of January.
Shelby's Larry Joe Baker played pro football
Next, some local history. Did you know that Larry Joe Baker was a college and professional football player from Shelby? He was an offensive tackle and played college football at Bowling Green State.
Baker played professionally in the AFL for the New York Titans for one year in 1960. He was married and had three children and passed away in 2000.
Richland County man lands record fish
Next, Last summer Richland County native and resident David Bautz loaded his Jeep and drove 141 miles to a primitive campground near Atlanta, Michigan -- a task he does annually, without fail. Almost two weeks after arriving, he was reeling in what would turn out to be the fourth-largest bluegill caught in the state of Michigan for the year.
With 68 years of fishing under his belt, David is a seasoned angler that has taken his share of trophy fish. He keeps a meticulous fishing journal, but has only begun entering his catches with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Master Angler program in the last handful of years.
Last year, it paid off. His name was officially entered into the Michigan fishing journals. The Michigan record now states that David Bautz caught an 11 1/2-inch bluegill in Montmorency County, on June 13, 2021, from the Thunder Bay River. It was the fourth largest specimen reported for the year.
Patricia Ann Denney
Finally, we’d like to take a moment to remember Patricia Ann Denney. If you don't believe Angels walk among us, you never met Patricia. A selfless and loving soul, her passion was taking care of family, friends, and especially her late husband of 54 years, Richard.
In all of her 82 years here on Earth, you would never hear Patricia complaining, even in times when she had every right to. When faced with the news of only having a short time left, Pat's unconditional love, smiles, and thoughtfulness still shined bright for those around her.
Pat was born in Vinton County. She graduated from Wellston High School in 1957 and then worked for Ohio Bell before marrying. Her life's work was being a wife, homemaker, mom, and grandma and she excelled! She was a nurturer and caregiver that made each of her loved ones feel special and loved.
She had a quick wit and a great sense of humor. She shared many conversations and stories over family meals or coffee with family and friends. A true conversationalist as well as a master of questions, Pat was genuinely interested in the daily lives of those she loved.
Thank you for taking a moment with us to remember and celebrate Pat’s life.