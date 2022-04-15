Wendy's Spring Classic attracts Ohio's best to Ashland:
Newsroom After Hours returns April 15 with Hip Hop Night:
Ruth W. Oswalt:
Wendy's Spring Classic is attracting Ohio's best softball players to Ashland. And this year, the 24-team softball extravaganza will look a little different than before. This year, the organizers of the Wendy’s Spring Classic mixed in a curveball.
The 24-team softball extravaganza gets cranked up Thursday afternoon with a somewhat different look than in the past.
Instead of the round-robin format, the 29th edition of the Wendy’s will feature three eight-team brackets. Each team will still be guaranteed three games — weather permitting — with bracket champs crowned Saturday afternoon. All in all, this year’s Classic has more of a tournament feel. longtime tournament organizer John Davis explained that they like the idea that the kids are playing for something when it comes to that third game, be it first place, third place, fifth place or seventh. They’re still playing for something.
And for the second year in a row, the field will be composed exclusively of Ohio teams. Despite the absence of some traditional non-Ohio powers, there will be no shortage of high-profile programs in action this week at Brookside’s main diamond and at Brookside West.
The event opens with a marquee matchup between Madison and Triway at 5 p.m. on Thursday at Brookside’s main diamond. The Rams reached the Elite Eight in Division II last spring, falling to eventual state champ Keystone in the regional finals.
Keystone will be making its 19th appearance in the Wendy’s. Defending Division I state champ Massillon Perry is the field for the 13th time, while reigning Division IV state champ Bradford is making its first appearance in the Classic. And once again, North central Ohio will be well represented at the Wendy’s. In addition to Madison – Ontario, Ashland, Hillsdale and Loudonville will be in action.
Shelby's Adolphe Alexandre Chaillet was a French inventor
Next, some local history. Did you know that Adolphe Alexandre Chaillet was a French inventor in the field of Electrical engineering who eventually made his home in Shelby?
Chaillet created the Centennial Light, which has been illuminating a fire station in Livermore, California, for over a century.
Chaillet designed an electric locomotive for the Jeffrey Manufacturing Company of Columbus and co-founded Shelby Electric which produced an incandescent lamp that was 20% more efficient and had 30% more life than other electric lights.
The secret of this lamp’s success inspired many questions and conspiracy theories from competitors. Chaillet only filed for two patents during his time in the United States, purportedly to keep these trade secrets a mystery to the world.
Newsroom After Hours on Friday
Now, we’d like to take a moment to highlight an event that you should know about. Friday, come to our Hip Hop Night at our Newsroom After Hours. Free food, free beer, and a free show featuring Dotti Lyne,
The Deimos, Yung 23, The Afronauts, and Henry Rich. Doors open at 6:30pm. Bring your friends! Sponsored by Mechanics Bank, Doc’s Deli, and Phoenix Brewing Company. Here they are with one of their tracks called “Hit the Ground Runnin” …
Ruth Oswalt
Finally, we’d like to take a moment to remember the life of Ruth Oswalt who passed away just shy of her 90th birthday. Ruth was preceded in death by her two husbands, Nelson Willcox and LaVaughn Oswalt. She is survived by her four children.
Ruth had many sides to her. She wrote daily in her journal, traveled the world with friends and family. She was also a survivor; a broken neck from a horse fall, cancer, and losing two husbands.
Above all else, Ruth was an amazing mother to her children-always listening, never judging, and ready to raise their spirits when they needed it. Her gift was optimism and indomitable spirit-held high throughout many moments of sadness and adversities that would have crushed a lesser person. She will be dearly missed. Thank you for taking a moment with us today to remember and celebrate her life.
