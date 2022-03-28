Spark of Light brings Reiki and energy healing to Lexington Avenue:
Golden Poppy owners breathe fresh life into familiar boutique:
Norma J. Hildebrand:
Mansfield has a new Spark of Light
Spark of Light, a new Reiki practice in Mansfield is bringing energy healing to Lexington Avenue. Mychal Deeb is a licensed Reiki practitioner, who uses crystals and ethereal white singing bowls in her energy work. And while stones are able to work passively - when you're standing near them, Deeb can also use them more actively to work on your energy -- but only with consent.
In fact, consent is very important at Spark of Light. Spirituality is deeply personal, so Deeb and her partner Viktoria Miller don't do any energy work without a visitor's permission.
Outside of Reiki and energy healing sessions, Spark of Light also has educational workshops and a book nook, where guests can sit down and read about various spiritual practices. There’s past-life exploration, chakra balancing, soul retrieval, energetic shielding, root-cause exploration and intuition development.
Guests can even learn how to communicate with their spiritual guides -- whether they're angels, ancestors, animals or fey. The goal for Deeb and Miller is for customers to leave equipped with knowledge to pursue the spiritual realm on their own.
Of course, some are skeptical. But the women aren’t bothered by it. It’s a non-judgmental pressure free environment. Their passion for Reiki and energy healing comes from personal experiences.
Miller's journey began during a time of mysterious illness. She couldn't eat anything without intense pain afterwards. And doctors couldn't explain it. Then Deeb offered to give her a tarot reading. Miller figured it couldn't hurt to try. What happened next stuck with her. Miller recalls seeing a woman from a past life telling her she loved her. It began a spiritual journey of healing. She says Reiki saved her life.
Now, the two want to help others on the road to enlightenment - help them to trust their own instincts and intuition.
Ashland author Randy White pens crime fiction
Next, some local history. Did you know that Ashland native, Randy Wayne White is writer of crime fiction and non-fiction adventure tales?
He has written New York Times best-selling novels and has received awards for his fiction and a television documentary. He is best known for his series of crime novels featuring the retired NSA agent Doc Ford, a marine biologist living on the Gulf Coast of southern Florida.
A resident of Southwest Florida since 1972, he lives on Sanibel Island, where he is active in South Florida civic affairs and owns the restaurant Doc Ford's Sanibel Rum Bar & Grill.
Caitlin & Dillon Carr open Golden Poppy boutique
Next, Caitlin Carr and her husband Dillon purchased Golden Poppy, formerly known as Poppy Boutique last summer. And while they continue to carry eclectic clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories for women - the inventory has expanded to include children’s clothing and accessories, toys and home goods.
Carr said she wants Golden Poppy to be a place where customers can find the perfect outfit or gift for any occasion. The shop kicked off a grand reopening with a ribbon cutting last week.
The reopening features the launch of the boutique’s website and christens the store under its new name. Carr said the rebrand is about continuing the vision of former owner and founder Becky Sipe, while also making the space her own.
Carr began working for Sipe at Poppy’s sister store, Pursenickety, while she was still in college. There, she became close friends with a coworker, Madison Carr. That’s how she met her husband! Needless to say, the shop is something that’s been close to their hearts for a long time.
Norma Hildebrand
Finally, we’d like to take a moment to remember the life of Norma Hildebrand of Ashland. Norma was born in 1935 in Ashland County. She attended Nankin Schools in her elementary years and graduated from Ashland High School.
A homemaker, she was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Norma also enjoyed cooking and was a member of Park Street Brethren Church.
She is survived by her son, her grandchildren, her brother-in-law, her sisters-in-law, her daughter-in-law, numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends.
Thank you for taking a moment with us today to remember and celebrate Norma’s life.