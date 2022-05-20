To boom or not to boom: Mansfield City Council reaches no consensus on fireworks plan:
Today — A wide-ranging Mansfield City Council discussion about the legal future of using consumer-grade fireworks led to no consensus. Well -- other than to have police and fire officials return for additional opinions.
Council broached the subject three months ago after a new state law was approved in November. The law allows residents to ignite their own fireworks on and around several holidays, including the 4th of July. That law takes effect July 1. And that means the clock is ticking for the City Council to decide what, if any, local changes to make.
Under the old law, Ohio residents purchasing consumer-grade fireworks -- things like firecrackers, Roman candles and bottle rockets -- had 48 hours to transport them out of the state. But, the new law allows residents to possess and discharge the fireworks on more than 20 holidays, including New Year's Eve and Day, Chinese New Year, Cinco de Mayo, Memorial Day Weekend, Juneteenth, July 3rd to 5th, Labor Day Weekend and Diwali.
The change also allows local governments to restrict hours for the fireworks or even ban their usage. Some cities have done exactly that, including Dayton and University Heights. Mansfield City Council members were all over the board on Tuesday evening - but they seemed to land in one of two camps:
One hoping to keep a local ban in place as a criminal minor misdemeanor and perhaps add a $1,000 penalty.
And another hoping to allow fireworks, but restrict the days and perhaps hours of the day fireworks can be used.
The one thing council did agree on is they want to hear more from police Chief Keith Porch and fire Capt. Dan Crow, both of whom indicated that they would like to see a local ban remain in place.
At the end of the committee session, At-large Councilman Phil Scott, who chairs the three-member panel, said he would likely call another such session at the next council meeting and invite Porch and Crow to attend.
Warren Harding home rededicated in Marion
Next, some local history. In recognition of the centennial of Warren G. Harding’s election to the presidency in 1920 and his inauguration in 1921, the Ohio History Connection dedicated the restored Harding Home and the newly built Harding Presidential Library & Museum in his hometown of Marion.
Housed at the Ohio History Connection Archives & Library in Columbus are over 900 boxes of Harding’s business, political and private correspondence. And in a further effort to recognize Harding’s legacy, the Ohio History Connection began a two-year project to thoroughly catalog the Harding Presidential Papers.
This project entails describing each box and folder within the vast collection of Harding Presidential Papers, creating records in our archival catalog so that users can search for specific topics and correspondents.
Greek Festival returns to Mansfield
Now, we’d like to take a moment to highlight an event that you should know about. The annual Greek Festival is back! This year's two-day celebration will be the first since the onset of the pandemic.
According to parishioners, the festival started more than 35 years ago as a fundraiser to rebuild their church after the former building burned down. Since then, it's taken root as an annual tradition celebrating Greek heritage and culture, open to church members and the community.
This year's Greek Festival runs Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 265 West Third Street. A variety of homemade Greek dishes will be available for purchase, including dolmathes, gyros, pastichio, chicken, meatballs, green beans, rice, Greek salad, Greek Coffee and pastries including Greek cookies and homemade Baklava. There will also be a beer tent outdoors, imported Greek drinks and church tours available all day.
Live music and traditional dancing will begin Friday at 2 p.m. and go all day Saturday. Dancers are typically members of the church, but guests are encouraged to try and learn the steps!
Jerry Allen Cicolani Sr.
Finally, we’d like to take a moment to remember the life of Jerry Allen Cicolani Sr. Jerry was born in 1938, in Mansfield. He served in the United States Army as a medic. Jerry retired as a Captain in 1992 after 29 years of service with the Mansfield Fire Department. In his earlier years, he loved to play softball.
He was a member of the Plaza 76 Men’s Open slow pitch softball team, which won the 1975 State Championship. He was also an avid hunter. In his later years, he enjoyed golfing at Deer Ridge Golf Club.
Jerry’s true love was spending time with his wife of 61 years, his children, grandchildren, and great-granddaughters. His priority in life was always his family and Jerry was a constant presence at all their sporting events and major life milestones. Thank you for taking a moment with us to remember and celebrate Jerry’s life.