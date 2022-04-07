1998 Madison graduate helping to prevent U.S. military suicides:
Madison grad trying to prevent suicide by soldiers
Jennifer Prince, 1998 Madison graduate, was working as a U.S. Navy-contracted dental hygienist when she noticed her patient that day had other… more important needs. So she took matters into her own hands and has implemented a suicide prevention program. Jennifer Prince was working as a U.S. Navy-contracted dental hygienist when she noticed her patient that day had other needs -- needs that transcended oral health.
She noticed that a handful of her patients were in emotional pain and Prince wanted to help them work through it. So she launched a new mental health career -- an effort that is likely helping save the lives of today's service men and women. It propelled her into additional studies, taking classes in the evenings and weekends to get a master's degree and then a doctorate in counseling psychology.
Prince had joined the Navy after high school and served 12 years on active duty. She married another active duty sailor in 1992, who retired in 2017. As the wife of a sailor, Prince traveled with her husband to many different locations. But after his retirement, the future was uncertain until he accepted the position of director of the Illinois Dept. of Veterans' Affairs in April 2021. They both quickly felt at home in the Windy City.
And now, as the suicide prevention program manager with the 416th, she’s implementing the program she designed. It’ll assist 10,500 soldiers across a 26-state footprint.
Given the recent and tragic rise in suicides and suicidal thoughts among military members, the timing for the week-long training session was perfect. Essentially, it trains the liaisons to take the training back to their individual commands. These trained eyes and ears will support their own soldiers as needed.
One of the modules is named "Engage," which is bystander intervention training. It teaches soldiers to be aware of what's going on around them, make them more aware of emotional intelligence and to be proactive when they see or hear something amiss.
Already she’s heard stories of this training in action - saving lives.
Mount Vernon native became Kansas City mayor
Next, some local history. Did you know that Mount Vernon native, Henry Beardsley, would go on to be an attorney, civic leader, and the Mayor of Kansas City, Missouri from 1906 to 1907?
He was born on a farm in Knox County and was one of six children.
In 1867, the family moved to Illinois and after college and law school, he would set up shop in Kansas City. He became involved with a number of civic organizations including the YMCA, the Municipal Improvement Association, and the Kansas City Bar. In 1898, he ran for city council and eventually became mayor. H
is legacy was a more business-like approach to city hall, a board to design a new city charter, and work to help incarcerated prisoners achieve rehabilitation.
Pro wrestling at Malabar Middle School on Saturday
Now, we’d like to take a moment to highlight an event that you should know about.
On Saturday at 7 p.m., head over to the Malabar School Gymnasium for some pro wrestling!
ASWA Live Pro Wrestling stars like champion J.J. DeVille, Madman Fulton, Izzy Lambert, and the “Redneck Kid” will be showing off their moves and electrifying the crowd with a show that has been touring Ohio since 1989.
Tickets start at $8.
Phyillis DeVinney
Finally, we’d like to take a moment to remember the life of Phyllis DeVinney. She was the beloved wife of the late Theodore with whom she celebrated 50 years of marriage before his passing. Phyllis was born in 1937 and was a lifelong resident of Mansfield. She graduated from Mansfield Senior High School and was a homemaker who also worked at MedCentral Mansfield Emergency Room for 12 years as an ER Registration Clerk.
Phyllis enjoyed traveling within the United States and to Niagara Falls. She enjoyed dining out with friends and family, attending social events at the church, dancing at the VFW with her husband, playing cards, casino games and watching TV game shows.
Phyllis will be forever remembered as a wonderful, loving and supportive wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and friend. Her love for her family and her distinctive laughter will be forever missed. She is survived by her two children and four grandchildren.. Thank you for taking a moment with us today to remember and celebrate Phyllis’s life.