Richland County commissioners balk at Juvenile Court financial requests:
https://www.richlandsource.com/business/community_development/richland-county-commissioners-balk-at-juvenile-court-financial-requests/article_8f5f6de6-c00e-11ec-ba4f-3f57b36f60b4.html
The rustic footbridge in South Park was a consistent photo opportunity:
https://www.richlandsource.com/area_history/the-rustic-footbridge-in-south-park-was-a-consistent-photo-opportunity/article_c9d878d6-2999-11e5-915b-ab4727e2b57a.html
2022 Final Friday concert series announced for the Brickyard in Mansfield:
https://www.richlandsource.com/life_and_culture/2022-final-friday-concert-series-announced-for-the-brickyard-in-mansfield/article_9d3adb90-bc4d-11ec-b744-6775b72962fd.html
Richard “Rich” Curtis Carrol:
https://www.richlandsource.com/obituaries/richard-rich-curtis-carrol/article_d50d3f80-c0d1-11ec-80c2-e7fc79dcfbb4.html
Commissioners send court officials away empty-handed
On Tuesday Richland County Juvenile Court Judge Steve McKinley and his administrator, Brian Bumpus, asked county commissioners for financial help. They left empty-handed, other than homework assignments, after the three-member board requested more information. They had asked for just over $50,000 to increase pay for deputy clerks and detention center workers.
Why? Bumpus said they’ve experienced a high turnover rate among employees.
In fact, turnover among the 29 employees in the two areas was trending between 75 and 80 percent annually since the start of the year, which he attributed to a starting wage of $14 per hour. He told commissioners the deputy clerks are the lowest-paid among agencies in the county and that private locations such as Abraxas and the Mohican Youth Academy are paying "substantially" more than the court for its youth specialists in detention services.
Commissioners, however, expressed frustration that court leaders didn't address the issue through the $5 million budget they approved for 2022 for the court and its detention system -- about $40,000 less than requested. Instead, the court approved largely 3-percent increases across the board, according to Bumpus.
Commissioners asked why Bumpus didn't follow their advice to provide lump-sum bonuses to higher-paid employees and allocate more funds to boost the lower-paid workers. At the end of the discussion, commissioners told the judge and the administrator to bring back information on what each of the 29 positions paid last year, what they are being paid this year and what they would be paid with the proposed increases.
Commissioner Vero noted that before they can make any decision, they are gonna need to see how the raises were distributed in court and detention for 2021 into 2022.
South Park has a century of history
Next, some local history. More than 100 years ago, if you had gone on a picnic at South Park in Mansfield, you would no doubt have taken a stroll through the wildflower gardens in the south end of the grounds. To get across the little wooded ravine that separated the two areas of parkland, you would have walked across the rustic footbridge.
South Park was created in 1888 when Senator John Sherman donated to the city a piece of scenic farmland on the far west end of town. The park was an instant and terrific success. Though the rustic bridge is long gone, there are still remnants to be found today of the wildflower gardens among the wooded paths off Maple Street, in the form of mysterious stone enclosures, flagstone stairs to nowhere, and pedestal footings.
First Friday concerts begin on May 27
Now, we’d like to take a moment to highlight an event that you should know about.
Mark your calendars! The community is invited to gather in downtown Mansfield on Friday, May 27, starting at 5:30 p.m. for sunshine, good food, and good music.
It’s the 2022 Final Friday Concert Series at The Brickyard! Artists include Emily Raff, Third Degree Sideburn, Terry Lee Ridley, Jeffrey Boyd & Park Street Blue, and many more. Click the link in our show notes to learn more.
Richard Curtis Carroll
Finally, we’d like to take a moment to remember the life of Richard Curtis Carroll of Butler. Rich was born in 1970 in Mansfield. To say Rich was a devoted, loving husband, father, Papaw, son, brother, and friend is an understatement, as family was what he lived for. He led by example and showed his family how to be faithful, strong and to fight your battles in life. He was proud of his children and was beyond ecstatic for the arrival of his newest granddaughter.
Rich’s passion was playing cards, fishing, and cooking on his grill. He made many memories traveling to vacation spots, stopping at every flea market along the way. Gathering around “bonding fires”, making jokes, and leaving family and friends with laughter. He loved his Christmas traditions with his wife and kids. Every gift he gave was priceless! In the last year and a half our family motto was, “In this family no one fights alone.”
Rich was a strong fighter and a man of God. During his last few days, peacefully surrounded by song and prayer, Rich expressed to his loved ones, “my heart is happy.”
He leaves behind his wife of 19 years, his children, his grandchildren, his mom, his dearly loved siblings, his grandma, many cherished nieces and nephews; aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family; and many special friends.