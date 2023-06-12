Linda Frary

Richland County Clerk of Courts Lin Frary (Richland County photo)

MANSFIELD — Linda Frary readily acknowledges everyone will die because of something.

"I just now know what my cause will be," the 68-year-old Richland County Clerk of Courts said. "I am not happy I have it. But we're all going to die from something.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"