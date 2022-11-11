IMG_8731.JPG

LEXINGTON — Main Street is in for a major facelift in 2024.

The Village of Lexington was recently awarded $500,000 in funding from the Ohio Department of Transportation's Safety Improvement Grant Program.

A drawing for proposed safety improvements to Lexington's Main Street shows the addition of a center turn lane, converting to single lane traffic east and west, adding a crosswalk and restricting access to North Mill Street to a right-in, right-out only configuration.
Lexington recently received a $500,000 grant to make safety improvements downtown. One project to be funded by the grant is the addition of a midblock crosswalk with a pedestrian island and signage in front of 40 Main Street.
The safety improvements to Main Street in Lexington may include making access to North Mill Street right-in, right-out only. 
A 1400 square foot patio has been installed in front of Mary Anne's Meats by the Lexington Community Improvement Collaborative. The patio will likely be used for public seating and public events.

