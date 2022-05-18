MOUNT GILEAD -- A Lexington man was involved in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday in Morrow County which resulted in the death of a Brecksville, Ohio, man.
According to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 5:22 a.m. on I-71 near milepost 149 in Chester Township.
Michael Ferrazza, 27, of Brecksville, was driving a black 2012 Hyundai Tucson north on I-71, according to troopers.
Corey Bodenhamer, 32, of Fairview Park, Ohio, was also driving north on I-71 in a white 2018 Peterbilt semi-tractor with double trailers. Troopers said his truck struck the rear of Ferrazza’s vehicle.
Both vehicles went off the road and went through the median cable barrier into the southbound lanes.
Edward Bayer, 67, of Lexington, was driving a black 2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo south on I-71 and collided with Ferrazza’s vehicle.
Ferrazza was transported from the scene by MedFlight to Grant Medical Center in Columbus, where he was pronounced dead.
Bodenhamer sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
Bayer and his passenger, Fay Bayer, 65, of Lexington, were not injured.
Ferrazza was not wearing a seatbelt and the time of the crash. All other occupants involved in the crash were wearing their seatbelts. Alcohol and drugs are suspected factors in this crash.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Morrow County EMS, MedFlight, Big Walnut Fire Department, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.
The traffic crash remains under investigation by the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
