MANSFIELD — Capt. Randy Carver said he believes in legacy, history and tradition.
Those are some of the reasons why Carver, newly promoted on Wednesday, said he was pleased this week to announce the return of the department's motorcycle unit -- a service that's been out of service for 60 years.
"I am big on legacy and history, whether that be here in the police department or in the military," said Carver, a 1st Sgt. with the Ohio Army National Guard.
"I think if we can carry on that legacy and still live that out ... it does something for us," he said. "I think it gives us a sense of pride. It gives me a sense of pride that we have motorcycles on the street again, even if it's just for selective traffic enforcement.
"I know the motor unit officers have that same sense of pride and we are happy we can again provide that service to the citizens," Carver said.
A motorcycle patrol was introduced to the city of Mansfield in the 1930s. In the 1960s, the department had three-wheel motorcycles in the traffic section with officers who issued parking tickets, as well as a two-wheel unit that worked patrol.
The motorcycle unit then faded away until 2016, when two Harley-Davidson motorcycles were purchased and it was re-established as a ceremonial unit with officers participating in parades, funeral processions and community events.
Carver said he has worked with Chief Keith Porch and other department leaders on policy updates and plans to return the unit to active status.
"The motor unit will now add value to the division's traffic enforcement section through selective traffic enforcement and accident response," Carver said.
"Motorcycles have the ability to quickly navigate congested modern traffic and quickly get to accident scenes.
"In addition to the motor unit's ceremonial duties, the public may now see motorcycle patrol units conducting traffic enforcement, traffic accident investigations, and school zone traffic enforcement in targeted areas where there are higher accident rates," Carver said.
The captain said the department has four officers trained to operate the police motorcycles, two of whom are certified to train others.
Carver said the unit's hours will vary, depending on the needs of the selective traffic enforcement.
"It will be based off of statistics that show where we have high-accident locations and when we get a lot of complaints about a specific area," Carver said.
He said one of the unit's officers, for example, was conducting traffic enforcement Tuesday in the Lexington Avenue/Cook Road area.
"It went really well," Carver said.
"You may now see Mansfield police motor unit officers on patrol or stationary along roadways conducting traffic enforcement duties," he said.
"Each division motorcycle is clearly identified with Mansfield police markings and emergency response equipment. The motor unit officers will be wearing department approved safety equipment and uniforms which will clearly identify them as Mansfield police officers," Carver said.