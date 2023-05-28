2022 lu graduation

The Leadership Unlimited class of 2022. Leadership Unlimited will celebrate 40 years in Richland County with the graduation of its 2023 class on June 8.

 Submitted

MANSFIELD -- Leadership Unlimited has graduated 1,000 Richland County community members since its founding in 1982.

The program is a 10-month exploration of Richland County's landscape, needs, community initiatives and leadership opportunities. It aims to develop confidence and skills in rising leaders from a variety of professions.

Tags