MANSFIELD -- Leadership Unlimited has graduated 1,000 Richland County community members since its founding in 1982.
The program is a 10-month exploration of Richland County's landscape, needs, community initiatives and leadership opportunities. It aims to develop confidence and skills in rising leaders from a variety of professions.
Brady Groves, president of the Richland County Foundation, was the second director of the Leadership Unlimited program from 1983-85. He said the program's core principles haven't changed, though participation has grown.
"It began with a two-day retreat and we did multiple learning days like they do now," Groves said. "And many of the issues they still explore — like workforce, education, legacy employers leaving the area and how to bring in new development — were talked about 40 years ago."
Groves will be a speaker at the June 8 anniversary dinner and program at the DLX Kobacker Room. He said he plans to discuss the importance of leadership programs throughout the country and at the local level.
"What's interesting for me is I was 24 years old when I was the chamber foundation director," Groves said. "And as the county foundation director now, it's neat to see how Richland County has changed and how our leadership has changed.
"That's part of the importance of programs like LU, because as people retire and businesses move, the next generation needs to be prepared and knowledgeable about Richland County's challenges and strengths."
Three speakers who were involved in LU in the '80s, '90s and 2010s will share their experience and impressions of LU after a 5:30 p.m. cocktail hour and dinner.
The LU class of 2023 will also graduate and receive their certificates.
Angie Cirone, Leadership Unlimited program director, graduated from the program last year and became the director when she was hired as the Mansfield-Richland Area Educational Foundation director.
Cirone and members of the Leadership Unlimited Advisory Board looked through the four decades of LU history to prepare for the 40th anniversary.
"From the comments we've received from multiple alumni, what really stood out to me was the strong connections everyone developed among different industries that have lasted through their careers and lives," Cirone said.
"Many of our program days also offered a deep dive into topics some people might have only had a surface-level understanding of before. When people learn more about what's going on in our community, they are often inspired to volunteer or get more involved."
Some LU alumni have started businesses, nonprofits or annual events after graduating from the LU program, including Carl Fernyak launching Richland Source in 2013.
Cirone said LU alumni and community members are invited to register for the dinner and program celebrating the history and impact of Leadership Unlimited.
This event is designed for LU Class of 2023, LU alumni and their guests, business leaders that have sponsored LU participants and community members who have presented to an LU class.
A new annual award will also be presented on June 8 — the Outstanding LU Alumnus award. Cirone said the Alumni Advisory Board reviewed graduates from each year of the program looking for the following characteristics: career excellence, community involvement, high moral character and years of service.
Starting next year, the Richland Area Chamber will accept community nominations for the Outstanding LU Alumnus award and the advisory board will review submissions to pick the winner.
June 8 dinner registrations are $35 per person and sponsorships are available. The registration deadline is May 31.
Applications for the 2023-24 Leadership Unlimited program are open through June 9.
A maximum of 35 participants will be selected annually from a cross-section of the community including business, the arts, religion, education, community and civic groups, organized labor, minority organizations, government and other professions.