MARION – One man was seriously hurt after a Saturday night crash in Montgomery Township, according to the Marion Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Johnny Arthur II, 32, of LaRue, was transported by Scioto Valley EMS to Marion General Hospital. Arthur was then taken by CareFlight to Grant Medical Center in Columbus for further treatment.
Troopers from the Marion Post are investigating the crash that occurred at approximately 7:51 p.m., on State Route 95 in Marion County.
The crash involved a 2016 Subaru WRX, driven by Arthur. The preliminary investigation indicates that Arthur was traveling westbound on State Route 95. According to witnesses, a black BMW sport utility vehicle was overtaking the Subaru as an eastbound vehicle approached. The BMW swerved into the westbound lane causing Mr. Arthur to travel off the right side of the roadway.
Arthur’s vehicle struck a driveway embankment and a house before overturning. His vehicle then struck a parked vehicle and a tree. During the crash, Mr. Arthur was ejected from the Subaru. The black BMW did not remain at the scene, the Patrol reported.
A preliminary evaluation of evidence indicates that contact was made between the black BMW sport utility vehicle and the Subaru. Damage could be contained to the right side of the BMW.
If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 740-383-2181.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Scioto Valley Fire and EMS, Northern Union County Fire and EMS, Red Cross, and Kirby’s Towing.