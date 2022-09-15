MANSFIELD – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.
U.S. Route 30 major rehabilitation – U.S. 30, from State Route 309 to just east of the 5th Avenue ramps, will have single lane closures for a major rehabilitation project. Traffic will always be maintained.
CONTINUING IMPACTS
Westbound traffic has been shifted into the Phase 6 pattern and will remain in this pattern for the duration of the construction season.
The eastbound pattern will consist of maintaining one lane of traffic eastbound, from just west of SR 309 to SR 13, and two lanes of traffic eastbound, from SR 13 to just east of 5th Avenue. The 5th Avenue ramps will continue to be closed until the end of October.
The U.S. 30 eastbound exit ramp to 5th Avenue is closed. The detour route will be to continue eastbound on U.S. 30 to the Reed Road exit, turn left on Reed Road, travel north on Reed Road to the entrance ramp to U.S. 30 west, travel west on U.S. 30 to the 5th Avenue exit ramp. Estimated completion: October 2022
The 5th Avenue entrance ramp to U.S. 30 east is closed. The detour route will be to continue north on 5th Avenue to the U.S. 30 westbound entrance ramp, travel on U.S. 30 west to the SR 13 exit, turn left on SR 13 to Longview Avenue, and take the Longview Avenue east entrance ramp to U.S. 30 eastbound. Estimated completion: October 2022
Both eastbound and westbound traffic will be separated by portable concrete barrier throughout the length of the project. Lane widths will be 11’ throughout the work zone.
Estimated completion of entire project: May 2023
State Route 39 city of Shelby streetscape project – SR 39, SR 96, and SR 61 are a part of the sidewalk installation and streetscape improvements in the city of Shelby.
CONTINUING IMPACTS
Stage 3, Phase 2: Construction on the south side of SR 39/96 (Main Street) will begin approximately on September 1; however, all work is weather dependent and subject to change. Crews will be installing sidewalks and crosswalks, completing streetscape items and drainage system improvements. Estimated completion of Phase 2 work: Friday, September 30, 2022.
Traffic will be maintained by flaggers during the Stage 3, Phase 2 construction. Side roads and alley closures will also be needed to complete this work.
Stage 3, Phase 3: Construction on the SR 39/96 (Main Street) will begin approximately on October 3: however, all work is weather dependent and subject to change. Crews will be installing sidewalks and crosswalks, intersection improvements, completing streetscape items, and drainage system improvements. During Phase 3 the contractor shall maintain local access to all the businesses and the Blackfork Common Park area. Estimated completion of Phase 3 work: Friday, October 31, 2022.
Detour routes will be in place beginning October 3 for the road closure of SR 39/96 (Main Street) and will be implemented in the upcoming Stage 3, Phase 3 construction.
Estimated completion for entire project: November 2022
State Route 39 resurfacing – State Route 39, from Sites Road to SR 603, will have lane closures for a resurfacing project and structure work on SR 39 over I-71.
NEW IMPACTS
There will be intermittent lane closures on I-71 under the SR 39 bridge as crews perform structure work. During night work, traffic will be reduced to one lane of traffic.
Traffic will be maintained in 12’ lanes in each direction.
Estimated completion: October 2022
U.S. Route 42 culvert replacement – U.S. 42, between Terman Road and the Gorman Rupp Nature Center, will have single lane closures for a culvert replacement. Traffic will be maintained by signalized lane closures. Estimated completion: October 2022
U.S. Route 42 culvert replacement – U.S. 42, between Terman Road and Belmar Drive, will have single lane closures beginning Monday, September 19 for a culvert replacement. Traffic will be maintained by signalized lane closures. Estimated completion: October 2022
State Route 61 railroad repairs – NEW IMPACTS – State Route 61, between Vernon West Road and Hummell Road, will close Monday, September 19 for railroad crossing repairs. The detour route for northbound motorists will be SR 61 to U.S. 30, west on U.S. 30 to SR 598, north on SR 598 to SR 96, east on SR 96 to SR 61, and reverse for southbound motorists. Estimated completion: Friday, September 23, 2022
State Route 98 chip seal – State Route 98, from Dickson Road to SR 61, will have single lane closures for a chip seal project. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Estimated completion: September 2022
State Route 603 chip seal – State Route 603, between SR 39 and SR 95, will have single lane closures for a chip seal project. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Estimated completion: September 2022