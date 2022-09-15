ODOT improvement projects road work

More than 7,600 miles of pavement and 600 bridges will be improved in Ohio this year.

MANSFIELD – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

U.S. Route 30 major rehabilitation – U.S. 30, from State Route 309 to just east of the 5th Avenue ramps, will have single lane closures for a major rehabilitation project. Traffic will always be maintained.

