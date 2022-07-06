MANSFIELD -- The Richland County land bank voted Wednesday to begin soliciting bids for the demolition of the former Linden Pool in Mansfield and two structures at 22 and 28 Summit Street in Shelby.
The land bank applied for funding from the Ohio Department of Development’s Building Demolition and Site Revitalization program to fund the projects. The ODOD recently announced all counties that applied are eligible for up to $500,000 in matching funds.
“On our grant application, we applied for these properties. They've not approved any of the properties yet,” land bank manager Amy Hamrick told the board.
The land bank applied for grant funding to aid in the demolition of four properties – the two homes on Summit Street, the Linden Pool and the former Ocie Hill community center.
The Ocie Hill request alone was $1.125 million, with an estimated total cost of $2 million.
County Commissioner Tony Vero confirmed the city of Mansfield is “in the process” of donating Ocie Hill to the land bank. The land bank is already looking for funds for tear down the building, but no timeline has been established.
Vero, a member of the land bank board, said demolishing the Ocie Hill building is a priority for the board; however, the land bank chose not to begin soliciting funds prior to guaranteed approval for project funding from ODOD.
Hamrick said the land bank will likely know the approval status of the properties soon, since Richland County’s was the third in the state to apply.
The board also voted to accept a grant from the Ohio Department of Development’s Brownfield Remediation Program. The $75,000 grant will be used to pay for air monitoring assessment at Swan Cleaners following the building’s cleanup by the Environmental Protection Agency.
According to Hamrick, EPA regulations require that the building’s air quality be monitored for three years following clean-up.
The board also verbally agreed to adjust its policies in cooperation with Richland Public Health plumbing inspector Todd Berry.
Most plumbing work requires a permit, which is typically handled by the plumber doing the work. Berry said the department is seeing issues with at least one contractor in the community who isn’t acquiring the proper permits.
Berry said there are occasions when a homeowner doesn’t realize they need a permit to make improvements on their own property.
“Typically that gets handled, they take care of what they do. The repeat offenders are the ones we’re really concerned with,” he said. “We'd like to see it stop before it ever got to that.”
The land bank also agreed to let the health department do plumbing inspections on residential properties prior to any sales. The health department will generate a report outlining any outstanding code violations that can be given to prospective buyers.
“We'll go through first, write up the plumbing code violations,” Berry said. “That'll give (prospective buyers) an idea – they can hand that to a plumber, he can give them a price before they ever move forward on the property.”
Jeff Parton, the vice-chair of the land bank board, said the change will protect potential buyers from purchasing a property only to be overwhelmed by unforeseen necessary repairs.
“We as a land bank don’t want to put anybody in that position,” he said. “If we can be proactive and up front with it, perhaps the new homeowner will have some kind of a blueprint of what they’re getting into before taking ownership.”
The land bank also agreed to notify Richland Public Health when properties sell so the health department can watch for permit applications.
The board also:
Voted to apply for targeted brownfield assistance from the Ohio EPA for updated assessments on 474 Bowman Street, in preparation for additional grant applications.
Confirmed the approval of a $3,250 contract with Mannik Smith to do an asbestos analysis at 400-424 Park Avenue East.