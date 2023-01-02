The Patrol is the investigating agency in this escape. If you have any information involving this case, please contact the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 614-466-2660.
Davidson was originally arrested after a shootout with police in Bucyrus, according to Bucyrus Police Capt. Tom Walker.
On Nov. 10, the Crawford and Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to shooting incidents where one person was injured. The Bucyrus Police Department was made aware of a random shooting that had occurred in Morrow County at approximately 4:16 p.m. At 4:28 pm, a vehicle description was provided by deputies who had responded to that scene.
A suspect vehicle description was given to local law enforcement. A Bucyrus police officer spotted a vehicle matching the description at approximately 4:35 p.m.
Officers attempted to conduct a felony stop in the 200 block of W. Charles St. Before officers could get in position, the suspect opened fire on officers, Bucyrus Police stated.
One officer was able to get out of his cruiser and return fire. It appears a singular round struck the suspect in his helmet, causing him to take cover in his front seat and quickly surrender to officers, Police reported.
A subsequent vehicle search yielded two rifles, magazines, and ammunition. Officers also located the silver helmet worn by Mr. Davidson, with a single bullet hole in it. The Honda’s driver-side headrest had a thick block of wood attached that appeared to serve as some level of protection for the suspect, according to Police.
“This investigation is just beginning,” Walker said at the time. “At this point, we know very little about our suspect, other than he claimed to be a Marine veteran.”
“Make no mistake, this was a terrifying event,” Walker said. “Our community came very close to losing two police officers today.
“By the grace of God, sound tactics, excellent training, and good judgment prevailed.”
Walker described the officers’ actions as being “nothing short of heroic.”
Davidson was indicted for felonious assault, discharging a firearm on/or near a prohibited premises, disrupting public services and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle. He was ordered to be held on a $2 million bond.
On Dec. 20, Davidson was transferred from the Crawford County Jail to Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital before his escape on Thursday.