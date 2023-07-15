Pam Williams

Pam Williams, a long-time funeral director in Mansfield, challenges young people on Saturday during the third-annual Kay Day Peace March.

MANSFIELD -- Pam Williams owned a funeral home in Mansfield for four decades, finally selling her family-owned business in 2021.

Still associated with the McPherson Street business, now operating as the Marlan J. Gary Chapel of Peace Funeral Home, Williams has seen more than her share of death.

Pam Williams

A sign on the side of a hearse, driven by Pam Williams on Saturday, sends a clear message regarding gun violence.
Keith Porch

Mansfield police Chief Keith Porch speaks Saturday during the third-annual Kay Day Peace March.
Pastor Renea Collins

Senior Pastor Renea Collins from Kingdom Grace Fellowship Church speaks on Saturday during the third-annual Kay Day Peace March.
Stan Jefferson

Mansfield City Schools Supt. Stan Jefferson speaks Saturday during the third-annual Kay Day Peace March.
Leonard Dillon

Leonard Dillon, president of the Mansfield Chapter of the NAACP, speaks Saturday during the third-annual Kay Day Peace March.
Jamie Windham

Jamie Windham speaks Saturday during the third-annual Kay Day Peace March in Mansfield.
Vincent Hess

Vincent Hess speaks Saturday during the third-annual Kay Day Peace March.

Tags