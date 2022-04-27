MANSFIELD -- A juvenile female was shot inside a house Wednesday morning at 109 Stewart Ave., according to Mansfield police, the second juvenile to fall victim to gun violence in the last two weeks.
Police responding to a report of suspicious activity heard a gunshot as they approached a house at 109 Stewart Ave., according to Capt. Chad Brubaker.
"Somebody called and wanted the police here," Brubaker said outside the house on the otherwise quiet street just south of Park Avenue West. "And so they responded that way and tried to make contact with the occupants and heard the gunshot.
"The victim was inside the house. The door came open and they were able to assist her out onto the porch and the officers began first aid right then and there," Brubaker said.
The Mansfield Fire Department transported the victim, whose condition was not known at the time of publication. Members of the Richland County Sheriff's Office were also at the scene.
Brubaker said police had removed one person that detectives would be interviewing.
"They're interested in speaking to (that person) right now. I don't know if if they're involved or not or what their involvement is at this time," Brubaker said.
"The investigation is ongoing at this time. I don't have a lot of other details," he said. "Detectives are still working on the circumstances of the shooting."
Police set up crime scene tape over a wide-ranging area as the investigation continued.
The shooting came 12 days after a 15-year-old boy died while being shot multiple times in the 700 block of King Street on April 15. That shooting was the third within the city in a 19-hour period.
In that shooting death, a 19-year-old Mansfield woman was later charged with homicide.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"