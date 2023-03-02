lede photo Tim and John

Mansfield Mayor Tim Theaker, right, consults with city law director John Spon during a preliminary injunction hearing on Feb. 21.

MANSFIELD — Judge Brent Robinson has barred two board members of the Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority from voting in future meetings until a lawsuit against them is decided.

In a judgment entry filed Feb. 28, Robinson granted Mansfield Mayor Tim Theaker’s request to for preliminary injunctive relief against his appointees, Debra Chase and Isoleen Dunn. A representative from Robinson's court said the order could be changed or upheld after a final hearing on March 17. 

A judgment entry filed by Judge Brent Robinson on Feb. 28 bars board members Debra Chase and Isoleen Dunn from voting as board members until a final hearing "on the merits" on March 17.

