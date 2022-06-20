MANSFIELD — Most people think the only way to experience local journalism is by reading it. We're not most people.
This Saturday, June 25, we are flipping that norm on its head with our second volume of "Reporting: Reimagined," an event that asks local artists to use their talents to reinterpret our solutions journalism work.
The goal of the event is to celebrate the individuals and organizations that have introduced solutions to north central Ohio.
A roster of 21 artists were asked to select at least one solutions journalism article to serve as the inspiration for their piece. More than 50 solutions journalism articles from Richland Source, Ashland Source and Knox Pages have been published since January 2021, and were up for grabs.
All art pieces will be on display on Saturday, June 25 from 7-9 p.m. in the Richland Source newsroom at Idea Works, located at 40 W. 4th Street in downtown Mansfield. The public is invited to this free event, but registration is required as space is limited; click here to reserve your spot.
Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase any of the art on display. Complimentary drinks and hor d'oeuvres will also be provided.
The concept for "Reporting: Reimagined" was created in 2019, bringing to life the idea of marrying inspired journalism with Richland County's thriving arts community. This year's event is supported in part by a grant from the Solutions Journalism Network.
We're also raising the stakes on solutions.
In addition to celebrating our local art scene, we will be awarding our very first "Solutions Seeker" awards to three individuals that live out the values of the Source — one for Richland Source, one for Ashland Source, and one for Knox Pages.
Solutions Seekers are problem-solvers. They are challenging the status quo. They don’t accept past challenges and limitations, and instead push through them. They are actively working to leave their communities better than they found them. We believe they should be recognized for this worthy work.
More than 200 community members voted to choose the winners from a group of nine finalists that were nominated by the Richland Source, Ashland Source and Knox Pages newsrooms.
The winners from each county will be announced at Saturday's event. They will be presented with an award hand-crafted by local artist Lucas Hargis.
The public is invited to this free event, but registration is required as our newsroom can only hold so many people. Click here to reserve your spot for this one-of-a-kind local event.