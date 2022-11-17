IMG_8909.JPG

Assistant Prosecutor Jodie Schumacher led the prosecution during the murder trial of John Mack Jr.

MANSFIELD — Richland County Prosecutor Gary Bishop said he felt mixed emotions following the sentencing of John Mack Jr. on Thursday. 

After a 14-day trial in the Richland County Common Pleas Court, a jury found Mack guilty of the murder of his ex-girlfriend Melinda Davis of Shelby.

John Mack Jr., 43
The body of Melinda Kay Davis, 33, of Shelby, was found inside the trunk of her car near Columbus on March 14, 2021.
Richland County Sheriff Steve Sheldon praised the work of law enforcement agencies and prosecutors during a press conference Thursday afternoon.
Prosecutor Gary Bishop called the case one of the most complex in Richland County history.

