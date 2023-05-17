Jodie Schumacher

Jodie Schumacher was selected on Tuesday by the Richland County Republican Party Central Committee to complete an unexpired term as county prosecutor. Schumacher said Wednesday she plans to run for election in November 2024. (Richland Source file photo)

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Jodie Schumacher felt the pains of childhood injustice while still in grade school when her entire class was punished for the mistakes of an individual classmate.

It was a childhood moment in time that perhaps helped to fuel the legal career she practices today, including being selected Tuesday night as the new Richland County Prosecuting Attorney.

Jodie Schumacher speaks in November 2022 after leading a successful prosecution during the murder trial of John Mack Jr. (Richland Source file photo)
Jodie Schumacher receives her badge as First Assistant Prosecuting Attorney from former county Prosecutor Gary Bishop in 2017. Schumacher was selected Tuesday by the Richland County Republican Party Central Committee to complete Bishop's unexpired term of office. Bishop retired April 13 during a battle with cancer and died on May 8. (Richland Source file photo)

