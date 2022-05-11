MANSFIELD – A Jeromesville man suffered serious injuries after a Wednesday morning roll-over crash on State Route 603, according to the Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The incident occurred at around 9:37 a.m. in Weller Township, the Patrol stated.
The driver, Tristian L. Swarey, 22, was traveling northwest on State Route 603 driving a white 2008 Freightliner truck when he drifted off the right side of the road, the Patrol reported.
Swarey attempted to correct when the vehicle came back onto the roadway and he lost control. The Freightliner traveled off the left side of the roadway, overturned, striking a utility pole. The vehicle came to rest on its top trapping the driver in the vehicle.
Shiloh and Shelby Fire were on scene and extricated the driver from the vehicle. Swarey was transported to Grant Medical Hospital in Columbus by Med Flight for his injuries.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Shelby Fire, Shiloh Fire, Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Richland County Emergency Management, Abers Towing, Ohio Edison, and Med Flight.
State Route 603 was closed while the crash was being investigated. The crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed, the Patrol reported.
