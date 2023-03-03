But the Jericho Wall in Mansfield is designed to stand -- for those have fallen victim to drug overdoses, as well as those still seeking their own victories in the war against drugs.
The non-descript wall, about seven feet high and 190 feet long along Dickson Avenue between Third and Fourth streets, will become a work of art and hope this summer, according to local Rev. Paul Lintern.
The group reached out to Luke Beekman, a local artist and leader of the City of Mansfield Public Arts Commission. Beekman joined the planning committee and will work to select artists and designs for the Jericho Wall.
The group is launching a fundraising campaign Wednesday with a goal of $52,000 in financial and in-kind donations.
"We want to commission our artists," Lintern said, adding grants from the Ohio Arts Council will also be sought. "A big part will be resurfacing the asphalt in the parking lot. We want it to be a nice location."
"We have lots of ideas. Luke is putting the word out and getting responses as we figure out what the wall will look like."
The Mansfield Rotary Club Foundation has agreed to be the financial agent for the project, accepting donations and distributing funds. Checks can be mailed to the Mansfield Rotary Foundation, P.O. Box 3918, Mansfield, Ohio, 44907, or made through the Jericho Wall website.
Lintern said the goal is to raise the funds and in-kind donations during March and April and have the design finalized by the end of May. The actual creation of the Jericho Wall will begin in June with expected completion in September.
"The purpose of the wall is to provide comfort for families who have lost loved ones due to drug overdose, education for people as to what resources are out there and encourage and inspire everyone," Lintern said.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"