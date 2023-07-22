SHELBY -- Will the City of Shelby allow designated outdoor places for the consumption of alcohol?
The issue of Designated Outdoor Refreshment Areas in the downtown may be resolved by a City Council vote on Aug. 7.
State law defines a DORA as “a specified area of land that a local legislative authority (city council or township trustees) has designated as exempt from certain open container provisions.”
Local governments must approve the usage of such places. Shelby's current city ordinances do not allow for DORAs.
Council is considering the repeal of of Section 612.11, which states "No person shall consume any beer or intoxicating liquor upon any street or other public way or upon any public land."
Eliminating the local ordinance would allow the city to create a DORA if it chose to do so.
Council member Steven McLaughlin first brought forth the proposed action during the July 3 council meeting -- where it passed its first reading, 3-1.
“This would help (Shelby) to move towards creating a DORA within our community as well.”
Ohio legalized the creation of DORAs in 2015.
Repealing the section would not trump the Ohio Revised Code, which already has rules in place regarding consumption of alcoholic beverages in public spaces.
The language up for repeal all lies within the Ohio Revised Code, the difference being that state law would allow exceptions for designated DORAs or properly licensed public events.
“Really, it’s just pulling that redundancy out,” said Jessica Gribben, economic development liaison for the city of Shelby. “It opens up that opportunity should we ever seek to pursue it in the future.”
Gribben said pursuing a DORA is one case which has sparked on-going efforts, should residents of the city have interest.
She said that DORAs are a business-friendly opportunity.
“We’ve spoken with several local businesses that are interested," she said.
Other nearby communities that currently have designated DORAs include Ashland, Crestline, Marion, Norwalk, Tiffin and Bucyrus.
The issue passed its second reading during Monday’s meeting and is set to be voted on Aug. 7.
