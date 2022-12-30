knocked over light tree

Executive Director Josh Steffen said security footage showed the vandals in the park between 1 and 1:30 a.m. Friday morning.

MANSFIELD — Vandals broke into Kingwood Center Gardens early Friday morning, damaging the holiday lights display and a catering van parked onsite.

"Our team is hard at work cleaning up what is damaged beyond repair," a representative wrote on the center's Facebook page Friday afternoon.

