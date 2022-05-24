Road Closings
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Engineer's Office has announced the upcoming road closure.

The intersection of Cook Road/Illinois Avenue and Mansfield-Lucas Road is scheduled to close on Tuesday, May 31 and will remain closed for 75 days.

The approaches to this intersection will be closed and no through traffic will be permitted.

The detour for Mansfield-Lucas Road will utilize Mansfield-Washington and Hull Roads. The detour for Cook Rd/Illinois Ave will utilize Main Street, 1st Street, Adams Street, and Park Avenue East.

Trucks will need to use the designated Truck Route through downtown Mansfield.

