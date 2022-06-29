MANSFIELD -- A two-week-old infant has been found and her Mansfield mother is in custody after triggering an Amber Alert Wednesday night that encompassed at least 25 Ohio counties.
At approximately 8:30 p.m., Baby Partin and Mandy Jaynes were located in the area of Interstate 71 and U.S. 30, according to a Mansfield Police press release. Baby Partin has been released to Richland County Children’s Services and Mandy is currently in custody pending further investigation.
The incident took place in Mansfield at 1209 Woodville Road, officials stated.
"This particular case was unique in the fact that the child had not been abducted, but rather was possibly in need of urgent medical attention," Mansfield Police Chief Keith Porch stated. "Since her birth, Baby Partin had never seen or had a medical assessment as the child was birthed at her mother’s residence."
Mandy A. Jaynes, 38, is reportedly a "known drug addict," police stated.
The Amber Alert was issued for the following regions: north central Ohio, central Ohio, and south central Ohio, including the following counties: Adams, Ashland, Crawford, Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Hocking, Jackson, Knox, Lawrence, Licking, Madison, Marion, Morrow, Muskingum, Perry, Pickaway, Pike, Richland, Ross, Scioto, Union, Vinton, and Wyandot.
"It was the hard work and dedication between the Mansfield Police Department’s patrol section, detective section, communications center, the Ashland County Sheriff’s department, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol that a brought a quick resolution," Porch said.
The Amber Alert was issued at around 6:15 p.m. by Mansfield Police.
Jaynes' sister, Hannah Batdorf-Ackerman, issued a plea on her Facebook page for the public's help in locating the pair:
UPDATE: AN AMBER ALERT HAS BEEN ISSUED PLEASE HELP US SHARE.
"As of this afternoon, our family alongside the Mansfield police department are actively looking for my sister Mandy Jaynes and her newborn baby. They have been missing and we need to know their whereabouts," Batdorf-Ackerman posted. "If you have had any contact or have any idea of where they may be please contact my family or the Mansfield police department right away! You can even give an anonymous tip/lead!
"Their safety is of concern and this is a very urgent matter. I believe in the power of our Facebook community, and I know someone has to know SOMETHING. (A bolo has been issued state and nationwide and yes I do have permission to post this!) Please please share this so we can get some answers."
If anyone has any further information about this case please contact Det. Ronee Swisher at 419-755-9432. Further details will be released as they become available.