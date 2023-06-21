Hit-skip vehicle arrest

The alleged hit-skip driver was arrested on Tuesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

 Ohio State Highway Patrol

MARION -- Since May 13, troopers from the Marion Post and the Bucyrus District Office of Investigative Services continued to investigate and follow up on leads to locate the vehicle and driver from the hit-skip fatal crash that occurred on state Route 95 in Marion County.

As a result of the crash, John Arthur II, 32, of LaRue, succumbed to his injuries on May 19.

Hit-skip suspect

The Ohio State Highway Patrol released this photo collage of the alleged hit-skip vehicle and driver.

Tags