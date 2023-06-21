MARION -- Since May 13, troopers from the Marion Post and the Bucyrus District Office of Investigative Services continued to investigate and follow up on leads to locate the vehicle and driver from the hit-skip fatal crash that occurred on state Route 95 in Marion County.
As a result of the crash, John Arthur II, 32, of LaRue, succumbed to his injuries on May 19.
To further the investigation, the Ohio State Highway Patrol sought the public’s assistance on June 2 for any information regarding the crash. As a result, numerous tips were received and those tips were followed up on by investigators.
Tuesday, troopers from the Bucyrus District Office of Investigative Services executed a search warrant at a residence in LaRue, where the BMW X5 was located in the garage and it was determined to be the hit-skip vehicle involved in the fatal crash.
A short time later, the driver, Evan Trigg, 43, was arrested by troopers from the Patrol’s Special Response Team. Later in the evening, Trigg’s wife, Carrie Jervis, 36, turned herself in to troopers at the Marion Post, where she was arrested.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants to thank the public for their assistance, which moved the investigation forward and ultimately led to the arrest of Trigg and Jervis. Both were charged with tampering with evidence, a felony, and incarcerated at the Multi-County Correctional Center in Marion, and both could face additional charges.
EDITOR'S NOTE: Below is the media release that was released by the Patrol on June 2.
*UPDATE* Marion Troopers Investigating a Serious Injury Crash
Troopers from the Marion Post and the Bucyrus District Office of Investigative Services are seeking the public's assistance in locating the vehicle and driver from the hit-skip crash that occurred on state Route 95 in Marion County on May 13. As a result of the crash, John Arthur II succumbed to his injuries on May 19.
The BMW, possibly a 2006-2013 X5 did not stop after the crash. The hit-skip driver is a white male, believed to be in his late 30's or early 40's with a reddish beard. Anyone with information regarding this crash, the location of the hit-skip vehicle, or the identity of the driver is asked to call the Marion Post at 740-383-2181.
EDITOR'S NOTE: Below is the original media release released by the Marion Post on May 14.
Marion – Troopers from the Marion Post are investigating a serious injury crash that occurred on May 13, 2023, at approximately 7:51 p.m., on state Route 95 in Montgomery Township, Marion County.
The crash involved a 2016 Subaru WRX, driven by Johnny Arthur II, 32, of LaRue, Ohio. The preliminary investigation indicates that Mr. Arthur was traveling westbound on state Route 95. According to witnesses, a black BMW sport utility vehicle was overtaking the Subaru as an eastbound vehicle approached.
The BMW swerved into the westbound lane causing Mr. Arthur to travel off the right side of the roadway. Mr. Arthur’s vehicle struck a driveway embankment and a house before overturning. His vehicle then struck a parked vehicle and a tree. During the crash, Mr. Arthur was ejected from the Subaru. The black BMW did not remain at the scene.
Mr. Arthur was transported by Scioto Valley EMS to Marion General Hospital. Mr. Arthur was then taken by CareFlight to Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio for further treatment.
A preliminary evaluation of evidence indicates that contact was made between the black BMW sport utility vehicle and the Subaru. Damage could be contained to the right side of the BMW. If you have any information regarding this investigation, plea se contact the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 740-383-2181.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Scioto Valley Fire and EMS, Northern Union County Fire and EMS, Red Cross, and Kirby’s Towing.