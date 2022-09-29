Kristie and Ellie

Kristie Massa, a member of the Humane Society of Richland County's Board of Directors, marches in the 2022 Mansfield PRIDE parade with her pug, Ellie. 

 By Brittany Schock, Engagement & Solutions Editor

ONTARIO — For many years, the Humane Society of Richland has held their major fundraiser Strutt Your Mutt in the fall. This year they are changing things up with a fun walk for people and their best friend. 

On Oct. 8 at 10:30 a.m. at The Phoenix Brewing Company, the Humane Society will host the inaugural Dogs, Donuts & Drinks .5k (yes that is a . in front of the 5, so only 700 steps).

