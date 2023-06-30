MANSFIELD -- Squeaking tennis shoes, basketball warm-ups and scrimmages stopped briefly inside Malabar Intermediate School’s gym on Thursday to honor the founders of a local basketball program.
Native MansfieldersRondrea McCruter and Jeff McCoy founded “Hoops for Youth” in 2003 to give back to community children and promote teamwork and responsibility.
Richland County Commissioner Tony Vero read a proclamation from board honoring McCruter and McCoy’s commitment to the community.
“Whereas, our Mansfield youth continue to play basketball after their Hoops for Youth careers are over, they will leave having the skills necessary to play extremely well on the court of life,” Vero said.
“We, the Richland County board of commissioners, proclaim our sincere appreciation for the Hoops for Youth Foundation.”
Mansfield City Council 5th Ward representative Aurelio Diaz and Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development Chief Cperating Officer Jodie Perry were also in attendance.
The founders met when they were 4 years old and have been friends since then.
McCruter and McCoy were also teammates on the Malabar High School basketball team during the 1988 Final Four season.
“We wanted to start something for the kids in Mansfield to do in the summer, because, at the time, there wasn’t much for them to do,” McCruter said.
“It helps with social development, and life skills too. These kids are coming from all over the city, so they don’t know each other, but they all love basketball.”
The Hoops for Youth program meets for five weeks in the summer and splits children into different teams. It is open to any child ages 6 to 15 and costs $25 to participate.
Sponsors help families who cannot afford to pay admission costs.
The athletes complete weekly reading and writing assignments related to the program’s core values of teamwork, respect, discipline, education and having fun.
“If they don’t complete that assignment, they can’t play,” McCruter said. “Because if you’re on a high school team, you have to make grades, so we’re using basketball as a vehicle to implement that early in their minds.
“And the assignments are geared toward their different age groups, so as they get older, we encourage more critical thinking.”
Hoops for Youth has about 140 kids participate each year between new teammates and returning members. McCruter said thousands of kids have gone through the program in the past 20 years.
At the end of the five weeks, Hoops for Youth has a single-elimination tournament among the teams. The winning team earns prizes and all participants also get school supplies to prepare for the upcoming school year.
Hoops for Youth families can sign their children up for the mentoring program, which pairs the athletes with a local volunteer to talk to throughout the year.
“Without our mentors, our coaches and our people who are willing to give up their time for us, this would be extremely difficult to do,” McCoy said.
“We appreciate the moms and dads and families who come out and show support to the kids. I appreciate everything everybody’s done for us.”
Hoops for Youth also partners with Columbus-based nonprofitHERO USAfor the kids to experience other sports like snowboarding during their off-season.