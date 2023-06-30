hoops01.jpg

Rondrea McCruter (left) and Jeff McCoy, co-founders of the local Hoops for Youth program, were presented with a proclamation honoring the program's 20th anniversary on Thursday.

MANSFIELD -- Squeaking tennis shoes, basketball warm-ups and scrimmages stopped briefly inside Malabar Intermediate School’s gym on Thursday to honor the founders of a local basketball program.

Native Mansfielders Rondrea McCruter and Jeff McCoy founded “Hoops for Youth” in 2003 to give back to community children and promote teamwork and responsibility.

hoops02.jpg

Richland County Commissioner Tony Vero reads a proclamation Thursday honoring the local Hoops for Youth program at Malabar Intermediate School in Mansfield. 

