MANSFIELD -- If the name Hershel W. "Woody" Williams sounds familiar to north central Ohio residents, it should -- for multiple reasons.
Williams died on Wednesday, June 29 at the age of 98. Nationally, he was the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from World War II. Congressional leaders announced Sunday that he will lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. That ceremony will take place when Congress resumes session and after consulting with the family.
Locally, Williams was the guest of honor on Nov. 18, 2019 to dedicate the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in downtown Mansfield.
Photos from the dedication Monday morning of the Mansfield Gold Star Families Memorial Monument at the Richland County Courthouse and Administration Building, 50 Park Ave. East. The ceremony included remarks from retired U.S. Marine CWO4 Hershel "Woody" Williams, a World War II Congressional Medal of Honor recipient whose foundation helps spark the monuments nationwide.