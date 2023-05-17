ONTARIO — Heather Hendrix has spent nearly seven years organizing recreation programs from children’s swimming lessons to the spine-tingling Haunted Hollow Trail.
She announced her upcoming resignation in May and said she plans to spend more time with her family before finding her next job.
Hendrix started volunteering in programs for Ontario’s Recreation Department when her children were young and found the part-time recreation director position a natural fit for her interests.
“It’s been a lot of fun to be with the kids in the community and work with the schools,” she said.
When former recreation directorJanet VanCura retired in 2016, Hendrix was hired to replace her and take over organizing responsibilities for programs such as the Easter Egg Hunt, summer recreation camps, Ontario Craft Show and Touch-a-Truck event.
Hendrix also started theHaunted Hollow Trail and Senior Citizen Prom during her tenure, which she said were among her proudest accomplishments.
“It’s a group effort between the school and the city for the Senior Citizen Prom,” she said. “The kids, last time, really enjoyed being with the senior citizens and we used decorations from the high school prom to make it a great experience for everyone.”
Hendrix collaborates with local schools to bring on high school volunteers for summer recreation camps and other programs. She laughed that her own daughters, Kylie and Sarah, were often enlisted for “mandatory volunteering.”
“They just knew, ‘We have to help Mom with this event,’ ” Hendrix said.
Her younger daughter, Sarah, is a senior on Ontario High School’s soccer team. Hendrix said she will continue to be involved with soccer team activities and athletic boosters after resigning as recreation director.
“I’ve had a great working relationship with everyone in the city,” Hendrix said. “I think I’m just ready for a little break and a vacation -- and I want to make it to all the family graduations and that sort of thing.”
Mayor Randy Hutchinson thanked Hendrix for her years as recreation director at the May 3 city council meeting.
“When she came here, she was looking at five to seven years and it’s been about seven years now,” he said. “She’s done a fantastic job with all the new programs she’s put together and keeps very busy throughout the year.”
The City of Ontario has opened applications for the part-time recreation director through May 19. Interested applicants should email theirresume to Hutchinson at mayor@ontarioohio.org by May 19 at 4 p.m.
Hendrix said she hopes whoever is hired continues the programs she started and implements new activities of their own.
“I hope that they can keep the relationships going with the schools, community and the city,” she said. “I’ve definitely enjoyed working with everyone and it’s been a great experience.”