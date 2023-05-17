heather hendrix

Heather Hendrix has been Ontario's recreation director since January 2017. She plans to resign from the position after more than six years.

ONTARIO — Heather Hendrix has spent nearly seven years organizing recreation programs from children’s swimming lessons to the spine-tingling Haunted Hollow Trail.

She announced her upcoming resignation in May and said she plans to spend more time with her family before finding her next job.

