OhioHealth mobile mammography unit

OhioHealth's new mobile mammography unit will provide screenings for breast cancer in seven Ohio counties. 

 By Katie Ellington Serrao, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD — A vital health screening service may soon be coming to a parking lot near you. 

In July, OhioHealth will launch its mobile mammography service for Richland, Ashland, Crawford and other counties in north central Ohio.