Mansfield Police cruiser
Buy Now
File Photo

MANSFIELD -- A head-on fatal crash late Thursday afternoon led to a diesel fuel spill that closed North Main Street, according to the Mansfield Police Department.

The identities of the drivers involved in the crash were not released Thursday evening, according to Capt. Chad Brubaker.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"