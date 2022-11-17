MANSFIELD -- A head-on fatal crash late Thursday afternoon led to a diesel fuel spill that closed North Main Street, according to the Mansfield Police Department.
The identities of the drivers involved in the crash were not released Thursday evening, according to Capt. Chad Brubaker.
Police said the crash happened at 5:48 p.m. just north of 1368 N. Main St. involving a 2003 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck and a 1998 International 9400 tractor-trailer.
Brubaker said a preliminary investigation found the pickup was southbound and collided head-on with the northbound semi.
The driver and only occupant of the Dodge Ram 2500 was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver and a passenger in the semi-truck were uninjured.
The crash resulted in more 100 gallons of diesel fuel being spilled into the roadway and the semi-truck catching fire. The Mansfield Police Department was being assisted by troopers from the Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The Mansfield Fire Department was coordinating with the Ohio EPA to ensure proper containment and clean-up of the diesel fuel. North Main Street was closed to north and southbound traffic between Piper Road and South Airport Road.
The public was being encouraged to avoid the area, Brubaker said in an 8 p.m. email to Richland Source.
The weather is not believed to have been a contributing factor of the crash.
No further information was released Thursday evening pending notification of the deceased's family.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Paul Lumadue of the MPD traffic section at 419-755-9738.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"